Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast: The Days of Our Lives in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are winless, missing their featured running back in Le’Veon Bell and are now embattled in drama with their star wide receiver, Antonio Brown. Not great for the AFC’s #2 seed just nine months ago.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson break down the soap opera unfolding in Western Pennsylvania and come up with some ridiculous Antonio Brown trade suitors.

Also on the show:

– A group of Hall of Famers is demanding a salary and benefits from the league (15:30)

– The Patriots trade for Josh Gordon (21:45)

– Kahlil Mack looks impressive, Seattle does not on MNF (26:45)

– Which 2-0 teams are fool’s gold (31:00)

– The games we’re looking forward to in Week 3 (40:00)