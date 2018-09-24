Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast: Buffalo shocks the NFL, heartbreak in San Francisco

Week 3 resulted in a handful of surprises but none more shocking than Buffalo’s dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings. Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson recap all the games from the weekend and offer their thoughts on Miami’s surprise ascendance to 3-0, the Rams looking like the best team in the league and heartbreak in San Francisco as Jimmy Garoppolo appears done for the season.

Also on the show:

• The Chiefs show no signs of slowing

• Wentz looks like Wentz in his first game back

• Josh Rosen’s first NFL action

• Charles makes a surprise free-agent recommendation to the San Francisco front office

