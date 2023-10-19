Yahoo Sports: NCAA investigating Michigan football for alleged rule violations around sign stealing

According to a new report from Yahoo Sports, the NCAA is reportedly investigating the Michigan football program for allegedly violating rules around in-person scouting of future opponents, with the implication being that they are attempting to steal signs.

While sign stealing isn’t explicitly prohibited, in-person scouting is.

According to the report, the violation is regarding NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which reads: “Off-campus, in-person scouring of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.’

According to the report, Michigan State was made aware of the violation before this weekend’s game. The Big Ten has confirmed this investigation is taking place.

