Yahoo Sports NBA Level 1 - The bus drivers

In the last of a four-part series, Vincent Goodwill and Dan Devine provide a glimpse at the rankings put together by the Yahoo Sports NBA team of the 40 best players in the association. Hear more about Yahoo Sports NBA Levels Hear the full conversation on the “ Ball Don’t Lie ” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

VINCENT GOODWILL: Welcome back to our latest edition of NBA Levels here at Yahoo Sports. Today, level one, the highest level of them all, the bus driver. Best player on a championship team. Dan Devine joining me. Let's go through a quick rundown of our six players. And then Dan, you will choose one to talk about.

Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Kevin Durant. Who you got?

DAN DEVINE: I'm going to go with Tatum, in part, because the first three names on the list are the last three guys to be the best player on a champion. We could take that as red. Jayson Tatum hasn't been that guy yet. He finished fourth in MVP voting last season. Has been the leader of a Celtics team that's made it to I think five conference finals in the last seven years. He went to the finals a couple of years ago before Steph reminded us all what it was.

The move to trade Marcus Smart out, bringing Kristaps Porzingis, it reorganizes the Celtics offense. But it also reorganizes the pecking order a little bit. Jayson Tatum is the clear number one. He's the guy that's got to be the best player, the leader, the one that everyone marches behind him. And he's proven that he can turn it up in the playoffs at the biggest stages. This is really the opportunity for him to get all the way to the top of the mountain.

VINCENT GOODWILL: You're right. He's finished high in the MVP voting, two-way player, better shot selection, big game player. I think he certainly belongs. He was an easy choice for me or an easier choice for me than others. A guy who was my easy choice, but maybe not an easy choice for the rest of our Yahoo staff, that guy in Phoenix, Kevin Durant. He's had injuries. He's approaching that middle 30s point where you're beginning to wonder about his basketball mortality.

Now, you can ask the question. Can KD come back as quick as other players when he suffers injuries? Point taken. But when he's there, he is spectacular. He is efficient. There is no more unstoppable offensive weapon in the game, to me, A guy who can create his own shot, get to the bucket, score at all three levels. And there's nothing you can do about him, in addition to being an unselfish player, in addition to being an impactful defender. I think KD assuming health, which I know we can't assume-- assuming health with those three guys with Kevin Durant being the leader of the pack, the best player, I have Phoenix as a clear cut challenger to Denver to get to the NBA Finals.

DAN DEVINE: The funny thing, as we're talking about these two players, this is where Tatum, in his age 25, season, this is where KD was in his MVP run in Oklahoma City, reaching that higher level. The question is, can Kevin Durant stay there in this situation in Phoenix? And can Jayson Tatum get there in Boston with these situations tailored around them?

Certainly two of the very best players in the world. And I think it reflects that we have them up in this tier as the players that we believe could be the number one on a championship team.