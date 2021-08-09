Yahoo Sports' Launch Pad - Sam Hilliard swats a 465-footer
Yahoo Sports recaps the longest and most impressive home runs from the week of August 2nd using statcast data
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
"It's going to take some time." Kyle Shanahan explained one issue plaguing #49ers rookie QB Trey Lance.
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
The Phillies swept the Mets over the weekend in Philadelphia to capture first place., while New York's playoff hopes could be in danger.
The Mets have spiraled out of first place as the team has failed to be even competitive in seven of its last eight games. So, who is to blame?
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
The Angels may finally have found a solution to their pitching issues, which means they need to pursue a big-time bat. Corey Seager could be the solution.
Kyle Larson celebrated his victory at Watkins Glen on Sunday but others had reason to feel good after the race.
After the Phillies put a hurt on the Mets over the weekend, New York first baseman Pete Alonso took a curious tactic in speaking to Mets fans. By Adam Hermann
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
HoopsHype ranks the six players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Danilo Gallinari.
Christopher Crawford updates his top prospects still in the minors who can help in 2021. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
Kendrick Nunn could've signed elsewhere for a better payday, but he detailed why he chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
While very little is the same from Baker's rookie year with the Browns, the QB RV is back in 2021. Made famous on Hard Knocks, it is "QB only in the RV in the Berea parking lot once again.
French long-distance runner Morhad Amdouni is being blasted for what appears to be an act of poor sportsmanship during one […] The post Olympic runner Amdouni knocking down water bottles during race causes debate appeared first on TheGrio.
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance isn't the only QB battle going on at 49ers camp.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.