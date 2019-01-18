Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole picks the winner of Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner

LAS VEGAS — Adrien Broner has won four world championships in four weight classes and has won 33 of 37 professional fights. It’s a résumé that would have people talking about someone else as a potential Hall of Famer.

But with Broner, who faces Manny Pacquiao on Saturday in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card at the MGM Grand Garden, the words most commonly heard to describe his career are “disappointment” and “underachiever”.

To best understand where Broner is in his boxing career, it’s wise to consider him like one would a wide receiver with 4.25 speed and soft hands who was picked in the first round of the NFL draft.

He runs the wrong route far too often. He drops a pass at the most inopportune times. He doesn’t even pretend to care to block in the running game. He makes little effort on special teams.

Despite all that, he keeps getting a shot, because teams see the raw physical talent and know that if a light goes on all of a sudden, he could be a big-time star.

That is exactly what Broner is as a boxer. He has a good record and all those title belts, but he’s never beaten an elite fighter in his prime for one of them. He’s lost his biggest fights, often by wide margins, and his marquee win to claim a welterweight belt against a long-past-his-prime Paulie Malignaggi was clouded with controversy.

It was a split decision in Broner’s favor, though many neutral observers thought Malignaggi had been robbed. Regardless of how you may have viewed the result, it was a fight that Broner should have won going away, which he most decidedly did not do.

Manny Pacquiao will defend his WBA welterweight title against Adrien Broner on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

That brings us to Broner’s chances in Saturday’s fight for Pacquiao’s WBA welterweight title.

Given what we know about Broner throughout his career, a prime Manny Pacquiao would have destroyed him without working up too much of a sweat.

This, though, is a 40-year-old version of Pacquiao, and while trainers Freddie Roach and Buboy Fernandez can sing his praises all they want for the way he’s prepared, know this: Father Time always, always wins.

Always.

Pacquiao fans who believe the fight to be a walkover could be in for a harsh dose of reality on Saturday. Broner has the tools to win, and win in a devastating way.

The question is, much like in losses to Marcos Maidana, Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia and in a draw with Jessie Vargas, does Broner have the mental toughness to institute and then stick to a game plan?

Porter is now the WBC champion, but he beat Broner handily in a 2015 non-title bout at the MGM.

Porter’s pressure and work ethic was too much for Broner, who probably had the edge in talent by a considerable margin. But when Broner realized he was in dire straits, he showed what he’s capable of by dropping Porter in the 12th and easily controlling that round.

It was clear if he fought the first 11 rounds with the energy and intensity he brought to the 12th, he’d have gotten the victory. But Porter willed himself to the win by outworking Broner.

Broner’s advantage against Pacquiao that he didn’t have in 2015 against Porter, is that a 40-year-old can’t sustain the pace that the then-27-year-old Porter was able to keep.

Pacquiao is going to have to fight in spurts, and find moments within each round to catch a quick break.

Broner is at his best when he can compete at a leisurely pace and not have his opponent dictate the pace. Maidana and Porter did that, and Vargas did for stretches in their draw last April. Broner was outboxed by Garcia, who is a far better technician, but there aren’t comparables between that fight and Saturday’s bout with Pacquiao.

As he often does, Pacquiao has talked about putting on a show and giving the fans an entertaining fight. That most often means exchanging punches in the middle of the ring.

The more Pacquiao throws, the more open he is to be countered, and while Pacquiao was far quicker than Broner when he was at his peak, he’s not now. Broner likely has the edge in hand speed at this stage, and he’s got the ability to connect and put Pacquiao away.

Broner, though, said something the other day that should send shivers down the spine of those who support him.

“I feel like people are trying to throw me to the wolves and overlook me,” Broner said.

If he feels like he’s being thrown to the wolves, does he think he’s overmatched against a guy like Pacquiao?

If there is one thing we know about Pacquiao, it’s that he’s mentally tough and won’t be deterred by Broner’s faux tough talk. Pacquiao will be ready to compete and won’t be intimidated, and Broner hasn’t handled those guys well.

Broner showed a good chin against the powerful Maidana, but Maidana is slow. Even at this stage, Pacquiao is considerably faster and quicker.

He’s going to hit Broner with sharp, fast punches that Broner may not see coming. Those, as every boxing expert will tell you, are the ones that really hurt.

So while it’s conceivable that Broner could finally post a marquee win, the smart money says it’s not going to happen. Expect the boxing equivalent of a few poorly run routes and a dropped pass at the worst time.

Look for Pacquiao to stop Broner in the final quarter of the fight.

