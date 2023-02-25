Yahoo! Sports has five Ohio State players projected to be selected in NFL draft’s first round

For the most part, the majority of NFL mock drafts have at least three Ohio State Buckeyes being selected in the first round. Those three are normally quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While other OSU standouts like defense end Zach Harrison expect to hear their name called, those choices aren’t on the first day.

Yahoo! Sports thinks there might be a couple more Buckeyes that get selected in the first round according to their latest mock draft. Charles McDonald has five total OSU players getting selected. Find out who they are and where McDonald thinks they’ll land below.

No. 2 Houston Texans - Quarterback C.J. Stroud

Love this from CJ Stroud. He looks off the MOF safety to give the tight end more space up the seam. Expert-level eye manipulation pic.twitter.com/4tDhM46uBR — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) February 21, 2023

Stroud becomes the first quarterback off the board in this scenario, getting picked two spots above Alabama’s [autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag]. Overall, McDonald has four QB’s picked inside the first seven selections. This isn’t the most common mock but works out well for Stroud to go to the Texans.

No. 11 Tennessee Titans - Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State OTs Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones do an unbelievable job giving CJ Stroud a clean pocket on the TD to Xavier Johnson in the Peach Bowl. Johnson Jr. is a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft while Jones could be the first right tackle selected. pic.twitter.com/h9AhzGI7E4 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) January 1, 2023

Now that Taylor Lewan has been released, the Titans can fill that hole by selecting a tackle to fill that spot. Johnson Jr. has been linked to being coached by former Buckeye, Mike Vrabel, and it’s not surprising to see him being projected here.

No. 12 Houston Texans - Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

I think the best way to describe Jaxon Smith-Njigba is that he’s a quarterback’s Phone-a-Friend 👬 pic.twitter.com/ZykxbLB2bG — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 24, 2023

How does a team make their top quarterback selection more comfortable? They select one of his college teammates that, when healthy, looked like an amazing combo. It’s one of the few mocks that has JSN getting selected in this range and if he runs well during his workouts and alleviates teams’ injury concerns, this is a proper spot for him.

No. 27 Buffalo Bills - Center Luke Wypler

I want this guy… pic.twitter.com/AZDWigLds9 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 21, 2023

This is a bit confusing as centers don’t typically garner a first-round grade, but this would make Wypler declaring early not as bad as it may have seemed. The Bills have a great organization so if they are high on a player, they’re usually not wrong. Still, it just doesn’t make much sense to take an interior lineman here when you can trade back and probably grab him a few picks later.

No. 28 Cincinnati Bengals - Offensive tackle Dawand Jones

With 7-foot-5 reach & light feet like this, how are rushers supposed to get around Ohio State’s Dawand Jones? We’ve had numerous NFL scouts tell us he’s a better version of Chiefs 4x Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. (and we agree). Sounds like 1st rounder.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/vfS3zlhVvS — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 16, 2023

Jones making a move into the first round doesn’t surprise me at all. I’m more shocked that he’s not in more mocks around this area. A man his size, that moves the way he does, doesn’t come around often and the NFL is always looking for high-end tackle prospects. The Bengals could use another protector for Joe cool.

