Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Last-minute draft tips and season predictions

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is in position for a much bigger season than expected. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Are you about to be put on the clock? Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don kick off this midweek podcast by offering their last-minute draft tips.

In our second segment, Scott Pianowski, Matt Harmon and Brad Evans get together to judge if user season predictions come true, including the chances the Patriots will disappoint in fantasy and the chances Sterling Shepard is a top 20 WR.

Later, Liz and Dalton issue their 2018 predictions, including fantasy MVP, bust of the year and breakout star.

