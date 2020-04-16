Yahoo Sports Draft Live - Thursday April 23, beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
Yahoo Sports breaks down the first round of the 2020 NFL draft as the picks are announced live. Host Michelle Gingras will be joined by Yahoo Sports college football reporter Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports NFL draft analyst Eric Edholm and Yahoo Sports NFL & fantasy analyst Tank Williams. Yahoo Sports NFL senior writer Charles Robinson will also join the show with breaking news and inside information on the teams’ decisions on draft night.