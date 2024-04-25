Yahoo Sports Draft Live - Thursday at 8p ET
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson, Matt Harmon, Adam Gorney and former NFL running back Damien Harris look ahead to night one of the 2024 NFL draft.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to get their final thoughts on the 2024 NFL Draft in before it all kicks off on Thursday night. The duo start with the Denver Broncos' new uniforms and Fitz' strong thoughts on Arena football. There's a lot of hype around the quarterbacks in this year's draft, but Fitz and Frank provide a reality check by grading every first-round quarterback selected between 2018 and 2022, assigning only 3 As and 7 Fs (and having a very real conversation around Justin Herbert's grade). There are still a few big question marks in this year's draft that will have big ramifications, so Fitz and Frank go detective mode and discuss what the Washington Commanders will do at 2, the New England Patriots at 3, whether or not Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix will make it past Denver, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the first round and if the Dallas Cowboys will make a move to address their biggest hole. The dynamic duo finish off the show by snake drafting the biggest draft busts of all time.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start off with a report that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick, as they dive into how the relationship between Belichick and Kraft fractured over time and what it means for Belichick's future. In other news, Justin Jefferson was absent from voluntary workouts, sparking a conversation as to what it would take to acquire possibly the best young wide receiver in the league. Later, Charles dives into some digging he's been doing on the New York Giants' quarterback evaluations and whether or not they could end up taking one early in the draft, which leads to a conversation on Jori's latest piece around how quarterback evaluations are changing (and speeding up). Charles finishes off the show with what he's hearing on this year's weak running back class and how it could make history (in a bad way).
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Matt Harmon and the Yahoo Fantasy pod are back with part two of our 'Draft Deep Dive' series on the wide receivers. Charles McDonald and Harmon look at the Texas and Washington WRs as well as identify their favorite deep sleepers on day two and three of the draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his final thoughts on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, including what the Vikings will do at the most important position.
Matt Harmon & Marcas Grant select their favorite dream-scenario landing spots for the biggest fantasy prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.
In some cities, hosting the NFL Draft is just that — a fun, unique three-day event that has toured the country since 2016. For Detroit, it was seen as something more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Reggie Bush getting his Heisman trophy back, Dylan Edwards hitting the portal, and their favorite NFL Draft memories.
Hendrickson is coming off a career-high 17.5-sack season.
The Lions are handing out extensions like they just pulled the winning lottery ticket.
Chase caught a career-high 100 balls in 2023 for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 24-year-old Brown was a first-team All-Pro for the Lions in 2023.
Bill Belichick will be willingly talking into a camera during numerous episodes of "Manningcast" this season.
It's finally happening. Reggie Bush is getting his trophy back.
Charles McDonald is joined by Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report and Reception Perception to give their final thoughts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on storylines to watch and this fascinating quarterback class. The duo start off with the news that Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Both agree this doesn't mean a lot for anyone except Ben DiNucci, but Charles asks if the New York Jets should consider drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement at tenth overall (or later in the draft). There are 4-5 first round picks at quarterback this year, and Derrik has charted all of them. Charles and Derrik do a final deep dive on each of the top QBs, breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy. Later, Charles presents his four storylines to watch this Thursday as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. Charles thinks the ideal landing spot for Drake Maye is the Minnesota Vikings, and that Denver trading up is irresponsible. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an ideal candidate to make a move and trade up for a wide receiver or cornerback. Finally Charles presents his take that this defensive tackle class is underrated, which sparks a conversation around how college linebackers are letting the NFL down.
These mark the Texans' first uniform redesign since the franchise's inception in 2000.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.