Yahoo Sports Countdown to Kick Off
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tank WilliamsAmerican football player
Yahoo Sports is counting down to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles with Countdown To Kickoff. The program will feature host Liz Loza, joined alongside Yahoo Sports esteemed NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Frank Scwhab with analyst and former NFL player Tank Williams and Mad Bets host Minty Bets. The 60-minute broadcast will give you full analysis on both teams, look at the latest betting lines and props bets with appearances from NFL running back Austin Ekeler from Radio Row and other special guests.