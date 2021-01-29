Countdown to Kickoff

Yahoo Sports will be coming to you LIVE from Super Bowl LV presenting a non-traditional unique virtual reality Super Bowl preview show. The program will feature host Liz Loza, joined alongside Yahoo Sports esteemed NFL writers Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor, analyst and former NFL player Tank Williams and Mad Bets host Minty Bets, along with other special guests from the Super Bowl festivities in Tampa Bay. The 60-minute broadcast will give you full analysis on both teams, look at the latest betting lines and props bets live from Las Vegas, break down of the financials of the big game from Yahoo Finance, use AR technology to look at key matchups and we’ll showcase award winning features through the voices of the Yahoo Sports reporters and video team.