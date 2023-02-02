Yahoo Sports continues popular trend of sending Cam Smith to Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a cornerback need this offseason, especially since two of their best starters, Duke Shelley and Patrick Peterson, are set to become free agents in 2022. Luckily, this year’s NFL Draft is loaded with talent throughout days one and two.

In a Yahoo Sports mock draft by Charles McDonald, he has the Vikings fulfilling their need at cornerback by drafting South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith.

“The Vikings got off to a great start in their first season with Kevin O’Connell, but they need to continue adding talent if they want to repeat their success from this past season. Smith is a nice option at this point in the draft and has starting upside for the Vikings’ next defensive coordinator.”

Smith has been a popular pick for the Vikings throughout the early stages of mock drafts, and he’d be able to come in and provide the Vikings with additional depth in the cornerback room. Smith would have the potential to be a starter for this team for the foreseeable future, which is something they’ve lacked since the departure of Xavier Rhodes.

