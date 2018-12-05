Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Where does Urban Meyer (and Ohio State) go from here?

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde react to the news of Urban Meyer retiring as head coach of Ohio State.

Where does Urban Meyer go from here and will he ever coach again? (2:00)

What changes now for Ohio State with Ryan Day as head coach and how does it impact recruiting? 21:00)

Cliff Kingsbury is headed to USC as their new offensive coordinator (33:00)

Star players are sitting out bowl games for fear of injury and to prep for their NFL careers. Will this disturbing trend put an end to bowl games altogether? (36:00)

Plus, the guys read their favorite listener reviews! (47:00)