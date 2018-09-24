Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Shocking Week 4 upsets & drama at Tennessee

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Week 4 of the college football season provided matchups with startling results and a few major upsets. Pat and Pete look back at the most shocking outcomes of the weekend, including Oregon’s devastating collapse to Stanford (8:00); With so many quarterbacks getting off to hot starts, the guys debate which draft eligible QB they would take right now (13:00); Week 1 was filled with overreactions, so now, which overreaction do they regret the most? (18:00); After Jeremy Pruitt threw one of his players under the bus, many are wondering if the drama at Tennessee is more than simple miscommunication and instead a first-year coach dumpster fire waiting to happen (23:00); Plus, the guys reminisce about their least-favorite drives from reporting on the road (29:00).