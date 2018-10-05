Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Race for the Case: Week 6 picks
The stakes are raised heading into Week 6 of the college football season, as Pat and Pete agree to new terms for their picks.
This week’s slate of games:
Texas @ Oklahoma (-7)
LSU @ Florida (+3)
Notre Dame (-6) @ VA Tech
Arizona State @ Colorado (-3)
Kentucky @ Texas A&M (-5)
And as always, Pat and Pete give their “locks of the week.”
Have a beer you’d like to recommend or a game you want them to pick in a future podcast? Leave either in a review and we’ll try to get to as many as we can. Thanks for listening!