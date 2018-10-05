Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Race for the Case: Week 6 picks

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The stakes are raised heading into Week 6 of the college football season, as Pat and Pete agree to new terms for their picks.

This week’s slate of games:

Texas @ Oklahoma (-7)

LSU @ Florida (+3)

Notre Dame (-6) @ VA Tech

Arizona State @ Colorado (-3)

Kentucky @ Texas A&M (-5)

And as always, Pat and Pete give their “locks of the week.”

Have a beer you’d like to recommend or a game you want them to pick in a future podcast? Leave either in a review and we’ll try to get to as many as we can. Thanks for listening!