Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Race for the Case: Conference Championship Weekend picks

Pat and Pete are back with their picks for the last time before college bowl season begins.

With Pat still leading by ten beers, Pete will need to get four of his five picks right to have a chance at the most epic comeback in podcast game-picking history.

This week’s slate of games:

SEC Championship

Alabama -13.5 vs. Georgia (3:30)

Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma -8 vs. Texas (8:00)

Big Ten Championship

Ohio State -14.5 vs. Northwestern (13:00)

Pac-12 Championship

Washington -5.5 vs. Utah (17:00)

ACC Championship

Clemson -27.5 vs. Pittsburgh (23:00)

And, as always, the guys give their Six Pack Picks for “lock of the week.” (30:00)

a beer you’d like to recommend or a game you want them to pick in a future podcast? Leave either in a review and we’ll try to get to as many as we can. Thanks for listening!