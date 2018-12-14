Yahoo Sports College Podcast: 2018 College Football Bowl Game Extravaganza: Part 1

Pat and Pete are back with their picks and previews for Part 1 of the 2018 College Football Bowl Game Extravaganza.

The first installment of the Bowl Game Extravaganza features a confidence pool draft, resulting in their combined Top 10 most-confident picks. (4:00)

On the flip side, they each give their three toughest bowl games to pick — the ones you should probably stay away from (17:00)

The guys then pick against the spread for each of the 15 bowl games that will be played before Christmas Day (23:00)

