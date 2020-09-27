College Football Podcast: The Pirate sinks LSU, the Big 12 is awful

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast
THAT felt like a real college football weekend. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde overreact to the SEC’s return, OU’s collapse against K-State, and Texas’ comeback over Texas Tech. The story of the weekend, though, was Mike Leach leading Mississippi State to a record-breaking win in Death Valley over the defending National Champions. Make sure to tune in twice a week as the college football season begins to ramp up to a fever pitch.
