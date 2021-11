Yahoo Sports

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to talk about the news of the day (Sam Darnold’s injury, Odell Beckham’s free agency) and provide you with some very WR-focused stats meant to answer these questions: Why aren’t the Jets playing Elijah Moore more? How can you start D.J. Moore? Is it time to sell high on Deebo Samuel? Is it the knee or the matchup for Mike Williams? Who will benefit from a potentially absent Chase Claypool? Is Cortland Sutton getting hurt by Jerry Jeudy’s return? All of that and a preview of the Ravens-Dolphins game on Thursday night. Check it out!