Yahoo NFL Podcast: Roughing the passer, trading Le'Veon and rebuilding in Dallas

Week 3 of the 2018 season is in the books and a new rule instituted in the off-season is tearing the league apart. It’s just not the rule we were all expecting.

Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open the podcast this week discussing the Clay Matthews hit, the William Hayes injury and how the NFL has completely botched the new “point of emphasis” of the roughing the passer penalty.

Also on the show:

– Do the Bucs keep starting Ryan Fitzpatrick? (12:30)

– What is the trade market for Le’Veon Bell and Earl Thomas? (14:30)

– Are Dallas and Oakland in rebuild mode? (24:00)

– Why Miami-New England is the matchup of Week 4 (35:30)