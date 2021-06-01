Yahoo Fantasy's Draft Together: Join your football leaguemates via video chat

Plenty of us have been on more virtual calls than we'd care to remember over the past year, but now there's one we can all look forward to, thanks to Yahoo Fantasy's latest groundbreaking feature, Draft Together!

What is Draft Together?

Draft Together allows fantasy players the chance to use video chat when drafting. With virtual communication becoming the new norm, using Draft Together is a way to bring the spirit of in-person drafting, even while socially distanced. Leaguemates can chat and interact (and trash each other's draft choices, of course!) while picking their players ahead of another great fantasy football season!

The interactive experience also gives you more flexibility when draft parties — which are inarguably one of the most enjoyable parts of fantasy — become a staple again. Able to get half the league together at the same spot at the same time, but the rest of the players can't make it or are spread throughout the country? No problem — Draft Together lets you replicate the shared experience as the picks fly by, as long as your league uses the live draft feature.

How does Draft Together work?

Private leagues between 4-12 teams will be able to use Draft Together on desktop only — mobile is coming soon! We’re also working on opening the feature to leagues with up to 20 managers later this summer.

Get in on the fun now with your friends, family or coworkers because trash talk is always best served face-to-face. Drafts are open now on Yahoo, so sign up for a fantasy football league today, and let the countdown to the season begin!