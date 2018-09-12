Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 2 Tight End Rankings: Will Travis Kelce bounce back?

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped 38 points on the Joey Bosa-less Charger defense in Week 1, but surprisingly, star tight end Travis Kelce had only one catch for six yards. Our experts expect him to have much better results in Week 2. Kelce joins Rob Gronkowski and Zack Ertz at the top of the tight end rankings for Week 2.

Gronk gets a difficult matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Ertz gets to take on the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that allowed 40 points to the Saints. Outside of those three stars though, there’s a ton of disagreement. George Kittle is ranked as high as three for one expert and as low as 12 for another!

See who else Brad, Andy, Scott, Liz, and Dalton disagreed on, and let us know what you think in the comments below:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

