Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Rankings: No consensus at the top

Wil Lutz is just one of the kickers our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts have at the top of their kicker rankings for Week 2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ah, the kicker position. It can either win you a fantasy matchup or leave you in the dumpster. The Browns-Steelers game in Week 1 proved that, sometimes, a kick can make all the difference. Our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts examine kickers in their Week 2 rankings, but there’s a lot of disagreement at the top.

In fact, our experts have three kickers — Greg Zuerlein, Wil Lutz, and Stephen Gostkowski — who all have claim to the top spot for Week 2:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings



