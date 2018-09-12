Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 2 FLEX Rankings: James Conner to shine again

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have left Cleveland with a tie, but at least they know they’ll be in good shape at running back during Le’Veon Bell’s holdout. James Conner answered the call with 192 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

He’s set to start again for the Steelers in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he’s definitely someone to look at in our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts’ FLEX rankings for Week 2. The Chiefs and Steelers has high-scoring tilt written all over it and Conner is expected to once again play a big part in the offense.

