Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense Rankings: Chargers to pick up where Ravens left off?

The Los Angeles Chargers defense has a strong chance to knock off a vulnerable Buffalo Bills offense in Week 2. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Week 1 had some interesting revelations in regards to defenses. The Baltimore Ravens defense completely embarrassed the Buffalo Bills, while the New Orleans Saints defense — oftentimes great in 2017 — got ripped to shreds by none other than Ryan Fitzpatrick. Even the Chicago Bears locked up the Green Bay Packers for a half. Those stunning performances might be why our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts — outside of the top two spots — have just a few moments of consensus in their Week 2 rankings for defenses. That said, the majority of our experts agree that the top two spots belong to the two Los Angeles teams, the Rams and Chargers.

The Rams get to face a familiar face in Sam Bradford while the Chargers travel to New York to face the Buffalo Bills. The Chargers got lit up for 38 points in Week 1 by Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, but a matchup with the Bills might be just what the doctor ordered. They’re expected to be without Joey Bosa (foot) again, but fantasy owners of the Chargers defense have to be licking their lips.

The Rams and Chargers may be leading the pack, but there are some surprises in the top 10:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

