Yahoo Fantasy Football is open for the 2018 NFL season.

With diehards eager for the return of football, we have some exciting news just in time for the NFL draft. We’ve officially opened Fantasy Football for 2018, so you can sign up today and get in on the fun.

This year you will notice a different look when you log into Yahoo Fantasy Football. We listened to what you had to say and made the following changes to our default settings for the upcoming season to create an even better experience:

1. We’re moving to a half-point-per-reception as the scoring standard

2. There will be a FLEX position, replacing a third receiver spot in your lineup

This will be the configuration for Public and Pro Leagues, and will be the default when creating a league. But don’t worry, if you prefer different settings, you can still customize your league.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

You can also play on Yahoo for cash prizes by joining one of our $20, $50, $100, $250, $500 or (our new) $1,000 Pro Leagues, so you can win even more at Fantasy Football.

NFL Yahoo Cup will be bigger and better in 2018. There will be $150K in total prizes, including $50K to the grand-prize winner for the season and $1K to the weekly winner.

We’re also here if you need help getting started with a season-long or Daily league.

After you sign up for Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football, start contemplating who you’ll take when you’re on the clock. We’ll help you get started thinking about 2018 with our draft coverage on Yahoo Sports with reaction from our NFL experts on the scene in Dallas. On our social channels, we’ll also have fantasy analysis from our gurus on which rookies could make an immediate impact.

When: Live fantasy coverage starting on Thursday, April 26, approximately 8:25 p.m. ET and Friday, April 27, approximately 7 p.m. ET. Liz Loza, Andy Behrens and Brad Evans will react to picks and trades during Rounds 1-3 related to fantasy. They’ll also take your questions, so hit us up at #MakeYourPick during the draft.

Where: The Yahoo Sports Facebook Page and Twitter via Periscope. Also stay tuned to Yahoo Fantasy Sports for all our latest coverage.

Happy Fantasy Football season, gamers! The fun is just getting started.