Yahoo Fantasy Football is officially open for 2020 NFL season: Create or join a league today

With all of us needing things to look forward to, we’re happy to announce Yahoo Fantasy Football is open for the 2020 NFL season!

So if you’ve been missing football ever since the final whistle blew on the 2019 season, the wait is over. You can create or join a fantasy football league today and start mock drafting now.

New for this fantasy football season

Dark Mode: Customize your draft experience to be the most comfortable while picking.

Hide draft picks in chat: Focus your draft chat strictly to the conversation and hide draft pick messages.

Presenter mode: Launch your draft in presenter mode, great for seeing all the picks up on the big screen.

Fractional scoring on field goals: You’ll have the option in private leagues to include fractional scoring for field goals. So, if your kicker boots a 59-yard field goal, you’ll get 5.9 fantasy points for it! Prefer to keep with standard kicker scoring? It’ll all be up to you and your league.

Other things to look forward to

You can mock draft now

Season-long drafts will begin on June 1

Best Ball will be opening soon

More surprises to come

Our experts have also kicked things off with their initial 2020 rankings. Who will be this season’s consensus top pick? Will a new tight end dethrone the Big Three? What surprises will emerge?

In the coming months, we’ll have plenty more to get you ready to compete for a fantasy title: Position primers, team previews, sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more. Let our analysts do the work, so you’ll be ready when you draft.

Happy Fantasy Football season, gamers! Get in on the fun today.

