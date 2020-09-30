Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast: Stat trends we love and hate to see – Kamara's shot at RB1, top 5 worst defenses & more

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are here to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 4 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

First and foremost, Matt & Dalton discuss Tuesday’s breaking news that eight members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-10 and that both the Titans and Vikings (their Week 3 opponent) would be barred from in-person team activities for the time being. As that story develops, keep it tuned to the podcast as well as @YahooFantasy on Twitter.

Next, Matt and Dalton dive into the stats they love with the top-five running backs with the highest percentage of their team’s yards from scrimmage, including Alvin Kamara, James Robinson, Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler, and Derrick Henry (4:10).

There’s also some hype surrounding Darrell Henderson Jr. and Nick Foles, who’ve seen their roles changed, so Matt and Dalton discuss their outlooks. (13:00)





Unfortunately, there are some trends they don’t like too, like the Saints defense sucking and Drew Brees looking washed, cooked & all-around finished. (22:35)

They also discuss some buy-low wideouts you might want to make a trade for in your league (27:00), if Calvin Ridley has overtaken Julio Jones as Atlanta’s WR1 (33:35) and some bottom five defenses in passing and rushing success (35:20).

Finally, Matt and Dalton’s engage in their new segment titled “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded the prior week. While they lament the Baltimore defense getting flattened by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they also point out two defense they’d expect to get shelled in Week 4. (41:00)

After an inconsistent and injury-prone 2019 campaign, Saints RB Alvin Kamara is your RB1 three weeks into the 2020 season. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) More

