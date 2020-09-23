Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast: Stat Trends we love and hate to see from Week 2

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are here to talk all things football and Week 3 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

First up, our analysts discuss some of the hottest starts to the season (06:45), including those had by James Robinson, Josh Jacobs, Calvin Ridley, Aaron Jones, Stefon Diggs/John Brown, Kareem Hunt, and Darren Waller.

Dalton and Matt also check in on the play share percentage of some of the top rookie running backs. (20:25)

There are some slow starts we’re not fans of too (25:00), like those had by Joe Mixon, Allen Robinson, Michael Gallup, T.Y. Hilton, and AJ Green.

Next up, Matt and Dalton’s new segment titled “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense or defensive player who got absolutely shelled the prior week, then they’ll dive into the data and point out the defensive matchups you might want to take advantage of the following Sunday (45:30). In Week 2, the Miami Dolphins secondary got absolutely torched! Our analysts also reveal who they think will get shelled in Week 3.

Will Joe Mixon turn his season around? More

