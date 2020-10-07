Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast: Stat trends we love and hate to see — Cowboys Target Share and Fill-In RBs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are here to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 5 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Dalton dive into the stats and trends they love, including quality backups in Kareem Hunt and Joshua Kelley — speaking of Chargers, how about Justin Herbert? — getting increased opportunity, and the Texans finally freeing themselves of Bill O’Brien.

Matt and Dalton also talk target share among some spread-the-wealth offenses to see who is on the upswing and who isn’t, like the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Dallas Cowboys (sorry, Michael Gallup).

Unfortunately, there are some trends they don’t like too, like the Arizona Cardinals offense not looking as good as expected, DJ Moore suffering behind Robby Anderson, and Josh Jacobs not delivering on his outlook.

Finally, Matt and Dalton engage in their new segment titled “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded the prior week. In Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys run defense made franchise history after what they let the Browns do to them.

They also point out two defense they’d expect to get shelled in Week 5.

