Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks

FORWARD

Mohamed Salah, LIV at ARS (£29): Salah is averaging nearly five shots per match since returning to the starting XI as Liverpool face a side that scored at least three goals against in eight of their past nine matches across all competitions. Salah has the third-best goal scoring odds and still has an outside chance at the Golden Boot, though keep an eye out as he's played 90 minutes the past five games. Sadio Mane (£25) is a cheaper option for the Reds, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£24) and Alexandre Lacazette (£22) are the top two forwards for Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus, MCI v. BOU (£24): Ahead of last Wednesday's slate, I wrote "City are the biggest favorites on the slate and have the highest implied goal total, while Jesus has the top goal-scoring odds of any player." Call it lazy writing or call it consistency, but nothing has changed from last week besides the opponent (it was Newcastle), and a slate that has five other forwards that are more expensive. Jesus has two goals and two assists in the past two matches and appears to have a solid claim on a starting role with Sergio Aguero out. Raheem Sterling (£29) is coming off three goals against Brighton and will be one of the most-used players on the slate. Callum Wilson (£20) isn't a consideration for me, while Dominic Solanke (£10) scored twice against Leicester City on Sunday.

Son Heung-Min, TOT v. NEW (26): There's not a whole lot of bargain forward options I feel good about on this slate, mostly due to the quality of the teams and top forwards. After Jay Rodriguez (£21), the forward-spending enthusiasm leaves the further you move down the pricing list. Let's talk about Son: of the eight teams on the slate, Newcastle concede the most shots, shots on goal, accurate crosses and second-most corners won, giving the Tottenham attack, and specifically Son, the potential for a big day. He's coming off a goal and assist against Arsenal and will likely continue his role as Tottenham's main set-piece taker. Harry Kane (£28) is a more expensive, goal-dependent option, who I'd prefer to avoid.

MIDFIELDER

Phil Foden, MCI v. BOU (£21): City have the five most expensive midfielders on the slate and Foden happens to be the cheapest. He's been rather quiet the past three matches, as he's subbed on in two of the three. Expect to see Foden back in the starting XI with rotation in the City midfield, making it difficult to determine who will start. If one of either Kevin De Bruyne (£29) or Riyad Mahrez (£25) is left on the bench, it should make you feel better about selecting the other. David Silva (£22) has been hit or miss but could be the least-used City midfielder if he cracks the starting lineup. Junior Stanislas (£15) has returned as a viable fantasy player for Bournemouth, though City have kept a clean sheet in five of six matches since the restart.

Curtis Jones, LIV at ARS (£15): We're working with a very small sample size, but Jones has become a viable fantasy play over the past two matches. He scored in a short substitute appearance two matches ago and then ushered Liverpool's midfield during the Burnley draw and ended up with a respectable 6.75 points. Jordan Henderson is out for the rest of the season and Jones could continue to start after a decent showing. Alternatives include attack-minded Naby Keita (£16) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£16), while Fabinho (£14) is a bit more defensive but has a goal and two assists since in his past five matches. Dani Ceballos (£15) is Arsenal's best midfield option due to his set-piece duties and won't hurt the bank.

Josh Brownhill, BUR v. WOL (£10): This slate has five of the league's top seven scorers, so you're going to need to find a spot to save somewhere. I wrote about Brownhill previously, and he's maintained a consistent level as a formidable fantasy option, scoring at least four points in four of the past five while continuing at minimum price. His teammate, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£10), has yet to break into the starting XI since the restart but is viable at his price if he starts. Dwight McNeil (£16) has been Burnley's most consistent midfielder throughout the season, though he's seen a drop in set-piece opportunities with Ashley Westwood (£12) taking over the majority of those duties. Diogo Jota (£16) scored against Everton off the bench, while Ruben Neves (£14) has been productive the past three matches, topping 5.55 in each outing.

DEFENDER

James Tarkowski, BUR v. WOL (£14): Tarkowski has finished with at least 5.6 points in his past five matches and is a main reason Burnley have been playing so well. They come into this matchup as underdogs, but they've allowed just two goals over their past five games. Tarkowski is second in the Premier League in blocks and in the top 20 in tackles won. He's the heart and soul of a Burnley defense that leads the league in clean sheets and will have a big opportunity against a Wolves side still pressing for a European spot. Matt Doherty (£15) does his best James Tarkowski impression for Wolves and has better clean sheet odds in Wednesday's matchup.

Eric Garcia, MCI v. BOU (£12): City have the best clean sheet odds and Garcia could earn another spot in the lineup after starting in the previous clean sheet against Brighton. He's the cheapest of the potential City starters and has been productive when starting. If he's in, his low price makes him a solid consideration that will help you spend up on some of the more expensive attackers. Aymeric Laporte (£19) is steady but wont save you much, while the other City defenders don't feel worth the risk at their prices if they're unable to keep a clean sheet.

Neco Williams, LIV v. ARS (£10): Williams has started the past two matches while Andrew Robertson (£19) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£19) matches out of the starting XI. He hasn't exactly been prolific in his short time, but he has gained more minutes in each appearance. It'll be tough to depend on a clean sheet bonus, and even if Liverpool can shut out Arsenal in Wednesday's match. David Luiz (£18) is an option for Arsenal, while Kieran Tierney (£10) is certainly worth a look at his price and should start once again at outside-back.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale, BOU v. MCI (£12): In no way, shape, or form, am I saying Bournemouth will spring an upset on Manchester City, but Ramsdale is the cheapest expected starter on the slate and will see plenty of save opportunities. He finished with eight points in each of his past two matches (Tottenham and Leicester City) and is worth a risk. Nick Pope (£16) has been an absolute stud over his past six matches and is leading the league in clean sheets. Wolverhampton are favored in this match, but we've seen a determined Burnley side over the past month despite numerous injuries. Ederson (£19) has kept a clean sheet in five of the past seven matches, while Alisson Becker (£18) will look to bounce back from a draw to Burnley. Both are the two most expensive goalkeepers along with Hugo Lloris (£18).