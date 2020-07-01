Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks

MATCHES (EDT)

FORWARDS

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ARS v. NOR (£28): Arsenal are the biggest favorite on the slate with the highest implied goal total, and no player has higher anytime goal scorer odds than Aubameyang. The Gunners' forward hasn't found the back of the net since the league restart, but he has still managed to take 11 shots, including five on goal, and win seven corners in three games. Potential roster rotation could open up some values, making it easier to pay up for Aubameyang, but if not, Alexandre Lacazette (£22) and Nicolas Pepe (£22) could offer cheaper exposure to their attack, unless Edward Nketiah (£17) starts in the front three.

Olivier Giroud, CHE at WHU (£17): Chelsea are firmly favored away to West Ham, and we could get a decent cheap forward in their attack if Giroud gets the call ahead of Tammy Abraham (£25), who started last weekend's FA Cup win over Leicester City. Willian (£23) is also a consideration because of his role on set pieces, though he doesn't have the same anytime goal scorer odds as Giroud, who trails only Aubameyang, Abraham and Lacazette in the category among expected starters. On the other side of Giroud's game, Jarrod Bowen (£21) could be a solid cash-game option or GPP differential, as he's scored at least 4.75 fantasy points in each of the past two games and is active in multiple categories, making him not completely goal dependent.

MIDFIELDERS

Jonjo Shelvey, NEW at AFC (£17): The potential absence of Matt Ritchie (£16) due to a muscular injury could open up more attacking responsibilities for Shelvey, specifically when it comes to set pieces. Never one to shy away from taking long-range shots, Shelvey will face a Bournemouth side that's conceded the second-most shots among teams on the slate, and who have conceded the third-most corners won, giving him some extra dead-ball opportunities.

Emiliano Buendia, NOR at ARS (£17): Targeting Norwich City players as the biggest underdog on the slate isn't the easiest decision, but Buendia has done more than enough in plenty of games where Norwich have been heavy underdogs to justify inclusion here. He is likely to have a set-piece monopoly if he starts over Ondrej Duda (£15), who would be a worthwhile target if he starts ahead of Buendia. The upside is probably capped with Buendia because he isn't a volume shooter, but he does enough with other peripheral stats to give him a decent floor.

Marc Albrighton, LEI at EVE (£13): The potential absence of James Maddison (£24) could open up a starting spot for Albrighton, who is one of the most prolific crossers on the slate. Set pieces are likely to be turned over to Youri Tielemans (£21) and Ben Chilwell (£17, defender), and while the latter makes sense because of his lower price, the former seems a bit expensive given his somewhat regular limited fantasy production. If anything, Harvey Barnes (£21) seems like the Leicester midfielder worth targeting if you're looking for the upside that Maddison can bring.

DEFENDERS

Lucas Digne, EVE v. LEI (£16): The clean sheet potential is admittedly low with Digne, but his near monopoly of set pieces for a home favorite puts him in the discussion. No expected starter on the slate averages more accurate crosses per 90 minutes than Digne, who at least has the benefit of likely facing a Leicester attack without it's best attacking player.

Rob Holding, ARS v. NOR (£13): Holding provides some relatively cheap exposure to the team with the highest clean sheet chances. His floor is quite limited if Norwich somehow find the back of the net, but he could be an important value play if the Arsenal defense can keep the Canaries off the board. Then again, left-back Kieran Tierney (£12) is a bit cheaper and offers some potential attacking upside, though he is a legitimate sub risk.

Adam Smith, AFC v. NEW (£12): The Bournemouth defense has been pretty awful this season, but they at least now get the benefit of facing a Newcastle side that's the second-lowest scoring team on the slate (only Norwich City have scored fewer goals). Nathan Ake (£16) is the most reliable Bournemouth defender, but you're going to have to pay up for that.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale, AFC v. NEW (£13): Ramsdale finished with negative points in each of the past two games, but he has a better shot at a win and clean sheet Wednesday against a Newcastle side that's struggled for the most part this season (admittedly, they scored four goals in their two games since the restart). And if that worries you, it only costs £3 more for Emiliano Martinez, who is expected to start for Arsenal as the biggest favorite.