Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

It's a quiet two-game slate in the NHL with the Blues the only team not playing the second leg of a back-to-back. The action starts at 2 p.m. EST, and St. Louis and Anaheim enter as home-ice favorites. It's definitely worth noting the salaries aren't prohibitive enough to make navigating the salary cap difficult, so you should be able to pick anyone to fill your lineups.

All statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.

GOALIE

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. DAL ($25): The Stars travel to St. Louis for the second of consecutive days, so this should prove to be a solid matchup for Binnington and the Blues. Dallas has also scored the league's third fewest goals at five-on-five.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Thomas Greiss, DET at ANH ($23): There's a reason Greiss is in this salary range. His .895 save percentage and 3.41 GAA are low-end marks. And as noted, Detroit is playing its second road contest in two nights.

CENTER

Trevor Zegras, ANH vs. DET ($18): With Detroit ranking 21st in penalty-kill percentage and allowing the ninth most goals per game, there's nothing scary about this matchup for Zegras. He returned to action last night with five shot attempts and four scoring chances and again projects to skate atop the depth chart in all offensive situations.

CENTER TO AVOID

Joe Pavelski, DAL at STL ($22): Boasting a four-game point streak consisting of four tallies, three helpers and a 23.5 shooting percentage, Pavelski's impressed of late. However, this sets up as a potentially tough matchup and he's likely eyeing some negative shooting regression. The veteran also checks in as the most expensive center in the player pool.

WING

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. DAL ($20): It's been a breakout campaign for Kyrou, and he currently ranks ninth in the league in points per 60 minutes. As noted, Dallas has to travel to St. Louis and Kyrou is locked into a scoring role.

Sonny Milano, ANH vs. DET ($13): A potential option to provide lineup differentiation, Milano's hit stride alongside center Trevor Zegras ($18) and the duo have produced 4.27 goals and 14.35 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes this year. Because of how soft the salaries are, Milano will probably fly under the radar.

WINGS TO AVOID

Tyler Bertuzzi, DET at ANH ($22): With six goals on only 12 shots through his past six contests, Bertuzzi's recent heater will be hard to maintain. He's one of the more expensive wingers and Anaheim boasts the NHL's second best penalty-kill percentage.

David Perron, STL vs. DAL ($19): Perron has a single assist and just nine shots through four outings since returning from an upper-body injury. The veteran also isn't projected to skate with usual center Ryan O'Reilly ($18) again. Perron and O'Reilly have combined for 4.32 goals per 60 minutes when playing together, which is much higher than the 2.47 mark without the lead pivot.

DEFENSE

Torey Krug, STL vs. DAL ($18): The Stars haven't been sharp shorthanded this season with a 19th-ranked 79.8 penalty-kill percentage, and Krug's been in top form with two goals, three assists, 11 shots and a plus-6 rating through his past four appearances. And while his current form is unsustainable, he can still return value on this ticket with slight regression.

Jamie Drysdale, ANH vs. DET ($12): As noted, Detroit hasn't been strong defensively and that means Drysdale is worth considering as part of an Anaheim stack. He's quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit and shouldn't be a popular target.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at STL ($18): With a minus-7 rating through his past eight games, Heiskanen is a tough start on the road in a back-to-back set. He's been a well-rounded contributor in other counting statistics, but plus-minus can hurt in this scoring system. Heiskanen typically matches up against the opposition's top players, and St. Louis ranks fourth in goals per game this season.

Moritz Seider, DET at ANH ($18): The Ducks boast the second best penalty-kill percentage, so it's not out of the question to be wary of Seider. After all, the rookie's also recorded an underwhelming two assists, nine shots and 10 blocks through his last six contests.