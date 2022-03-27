Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

It's the final Sunday of March. April's right around the corner. The action is pretty afternoon-heavy. Seven of the eight games are included on Yahoo's main slate starting at 5 p.m. ET or later with only the Lightning-Islanders matchup left out. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineup.

GOALIE

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. DET ($31): Jarry is enjoying a career year with a 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage through 51 starts, the most he's logged in a single season. The Wings rank 20th in goals per game and are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back while the Penguins are rested.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Cam Talbot, MIN vs. COL ($27): Over his last six starts, Talbot has posted an 1.97 GAA and .926 save percentage. However, his team is playing for a second straight day. On top of that, the Avalanche have scored an NHL-second-best 3.82 goals per game.

CENTER

Nico Hischier, NJD vs. MON ($18): Hischier has been scorching with 17 points in 12 games. Both teams are on the second game of a back-to-back, but the Devils are the ones at home. Also, the Canadiens have produced the league's highest GAA, not to mention a bottom-five penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Dylan Larkin, DET at PIT ($24): I'm going to make the same points I made about Jarry, but in reverse. Larkin is skating on consecutive days facing a rested team and has to deal with Jarry's .921 save percentage. For the same reasons I am up on Jarry, I'm down on Larkin.

WING

Jake Guentzel, PIT vs. DET ($26): Guentzel has tallied 31 goals and 33 assists on Sidney Crosby's wing. He's also put a whopping 209 shots on net. The Red Wings have struggled with a 3.69 GAA and have allowed an average of 33.4 shots on goal, and are on the second half of a back-to-back.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. ARI ($23): Ehlers returned from injury and has hit the ground running producing 12 points and 45 shots on net from 12 games. The Coyotes sit in the bottom-five in GAA, shots on net allowed, and penalty kill percentage. Scott Wedgewood is also not around any longer, leaving rookie Karel Vejmelka (3.39 GAA, .904 save percentage) as their primary goalie.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. COL ($29): Kaprizov has been great, but his salary is lofty. I don't know if I want to take the risk here. In addition to the Wild going for a second straight night, Kaprizov will likely be facing Darcy Kuemper, who's posted a 1.86 GAA and .942 save percentage over his last 21 appearances.

Jeff Skinner, BUF at NYR ($18): After a couple down years, Skinner is likely to score 30 goals once again. I don't expect him to add to his total on the road in Madison Square Garden. Igor Shesterkin has been shutting down opponents all season with a 2.11 GAA and .936 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. ARI ($19): 13 of Morrissey's 29 points have come with the extra man, but that doesn't matter here. The Coyotes have the 31st-ranked penalty kill. Morrissey has also been quite active for a while with 50 shots on goal across 16 games.

Mattias Ekholm, NAS vs. PHI ($17): Ekholm wasn't producing for a bit, but he's recorded five points in his last 10 games to go along with 28 shots on goal and 13 blocked shots. The Flyers enter with a 3.45 GAA and have given up 34.0 shots on net per outing, so maybe Ekholm can stay productive here.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Moritz Seider, DET at PIT ($20): Seider has registered a Calder-caliber season, but this matchup is too tricky for me with Jarry's 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage as previously noted. If that wasn't enough, the Penguins also boast the second-ranked penalty kill.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at NYR ($14): Dahlin, like Skinner, has bounced back after a rough season. And also like Skinner, Dahlin is on the road facing the Rangers. Like Morrissey, Dahlin has been power-play reliant with 15 of his 39 points coming while up a man. The difference is the Rangers maintain the league's ninth-ranked penalty kill.