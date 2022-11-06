Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

Sunday is a light day in the NHL with only three games and two of them starting at 5 p.m. EST, so you'll need to get your lineups in a little earlier. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. DET ($36): Shesterkin started a little slow by his standards, but has improved to a 2.41 GAA and .916 save percentage to match recent numbers. The Red Wings are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, which will help the the Russian netminder's chances.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Spencer Knight, FLA at ANA ($33): The Ducks maintain a bottom-10 offense and are playing for the second straight night, but so are the Panthers. And while Knight enters with a 2.53 GAA, he also lists an .899 save percentage. I don't want to get cute with my goalie and hope he can excel on the road in a back-to-back situation, even against the Ducks.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. DET ($21): Trocheck has slowed down on the scoring front after a hot start, but he's staying active with nine points and 45 shots on goal. Alex Nedeljkovic will be in net for Detroit and he's posted a 4.96 GAA and .871 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Auston Matthews, TOR at CAR ($35): Even for one of the NHL's best players, this is a tricky scenario. The Maple Leafs will be on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. The Hurricanes have also allowed an average of only 26.1 shots, and they finished first on that front last year. Former Maple Leaf Frederik Andersen hasn't begun the campaign particularly well, but he boasts a career .916 save percentage.

WING

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at ANA ($17): Verhaeghe notched 24 goals and 31 assists last year and he's at seven and four so far this season. The Ducks have the highest GAA and have allowed the most shots on net per game, so this represents a great matchup.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. TOR ($17): Jarvis tallied 40 points in 68 games as a rookie, and this year he's been on the first line pretty much from the get-go. He got off to a slow start, but has produced three points in his last two outings. With Toronto on a back-to-back, Erik Kallgren is getting the call Sunday and enters with a career .886 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

David Perron, DET at NYR ($19): Perron has been overshadowed by Dominik Kubalik among new Red Wings, but still has five goals in 10 games. That being said, he's on the road for a second consecutive day and will be facing Shesterkin with his career 2.32 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Michael Bunting, TOR at CAR ($13): Bunting emerged last season on Toronto's top line and began this season well. However, he's only managed an assist over his last six appearances. Now he visits a Hurricanes team with a 2.80 GAA that don't allow a lot of pucks to hit the net.

DEFENSE

Gustav Forsling, FLA at ANA ($17): Forsling recorded 37 points last season, and this year he's at seven. He's also directed 41 shots on goal. Anaheim allows a lot of shots, and John Gibson maintains a 4.58 GAA and .883 save percentage.

Brett Pesce, CAR vs. TOR ($16): Pesce may only have three points, but he's also put 21 shots on net. He's also averaged 1:40 per game on the power play, a major increase in that role. Maybe Pesce will add to his point total or even get a goal against Kallgren with his 3.37 GAA and .886 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Morgan Rielly, TOR at CAR ($22): Rielly is racking up assists as usual, though he doesn't have a goal and his shooting has dropped off. It'll be tricky for him to get pucks on net against the Hurricanes. And while Rielly is a reliable power-play producer, the Hurricanes finished first on the penalty kill last season.

Moritz Seider, DET at NYR ($17): Seider won the Calder, but his sophomore campaign hasn't been great to date. His slump has seen him only register three points, all assists. It's hard enough to score on Shesterkin when you're playing well, and Seider clearly hasn't hit his peak yet.