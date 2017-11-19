Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks
There are five games on the NHL slate Sunday, with the first one set to go off at 5:00 pm (ET).
Here are the players I'd recommend targeting…
GOALIE
Jimmy Howard, DET vs. COL ($30):
The most solid play of the night is Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard, who has a strong overall 8-5-1, 2.23, .931 record. Howard is also pretty tough to beat at home and should have little trouble against the road-weary Avalanche.
GOALIE TO AVOID
Cam Ward, CAR vs. NYI ($26):
Ward has not played well his last couple times off the bench, posting an .877 save percentage. The Islanders are by far the more dangerous offensive team, rested or not, and should have an edge against Carolina’s aging backstop.
CENTER
Dylan Larkin, DET vs. COL ($18):
Larkin is in the midst of a breakout campaign and centers a very underrated line with Anthony Mantha and Gustav Nyquist. This season, Larkin has 19 points in 20 games, which puts him on pace for what would be a career-high 78.
CENTER TO AVOID
John Tavares, NYI at CAR ($28):
After a tough night in Tampa, Tavares is one high-priced target I am looking at fading tonight. Sure, Tavares has had great chemistry with linemates Anders Lee and Josh Bailey, and the trio generally makes for a high-value stack, but tonight a tired Islanders team is probably a poor play.
WINGS
Anthony Mantha, DET vs. COL ($18)
Mantha has 6 points in his last four games and has been an instrumental part of a surging Red Wings offense this year. The Avalanche aren’t great on the road, either.
Pavel Buchnevich, NYR vs. OTT ($17): Buchnevich has six points in his last five games and is on pace for a 30-plus goal season. He’s in a nice spot at home against the Senators.
WINGS TO AVOID
Anders Lee, NYI at CAR ($19) and Josh Bailey, NYI at CAR ($18):
Lee (four points in last two games) and Bailey (16 points in last 11 games) complete an Islanders fade for the night. As linemates of John Tavares, both have been playing particularly well together, but the heavy-legs factor in after last night’s track meet at Tampa Bay.
DEFENSE
Kevin Shattenkirk, NYR vs. OTT ($20):
What a great offensive pickup Shattenkirk has been. Though it’s still early, he’s on pace for a career high in points. Also, he’s been held scoreless in his last two games (road contests against Columbus and Chicago), but prior to that he’d gone off for 10 points over a seven-game point streak. Look for the offensive-minded rearguard to get back on track Sunday.
Mike Green, DET vs. COL ($17):
Can Green continue his renaissance? Probably not at his current pace, but until he cools off, he’s worth rolling with for fantasy purposes. The 32-year old has 17 points in just 20 games anchors a dangerous Red Wings attack — just be mindful that he’s only thrown 34 shots on goal and scored once.
DEFENSEMAN TO AVOID
Calvin de Haan NYI at CAR ($15):
de Haan has seven points in 18 games with no goals. Give him a skip on the back end of a back-to-back road set against a Hurricanes squad that sits 11th in team GAA at 2.72.