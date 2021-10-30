Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

The featured contests at Yahoo consist of the eight evening games in the NHL on Saturday. The Panthers, Red Wings and Blackhawks are playing for the second consecutive night, and the Maple Leafs, Blues, Avalanche and Flames are notable favorites. Here's a quick peek at recommendations and fades at each position ahead of Saturday's action.

All statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.

GOALIE

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CHI ($35): Chicago heads to St. Louis on the second leg of a back-to-back road set with an 0-6-2 record and just 17 total goals for the campaign. Binnington's salary is the highest at his position, so it might help keep his popularity in check, but he's won four of five starts with a respectable .916 save percentage to start the year.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Cam Talbot, MIN at COL ($34): In a deep goalie pool, spending up for Talbot could prove to be risky. He's won five of six starts with a decent .914 save percentage, but Colorado's off to a slow start after leading the league in goals per game last season, so there's breakout potential from the Avs.

CENTER

Tyler Bozak, STL vs. CHI ($10): Another Blue to target, Bozak is projected to skate between Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou. The two wingers have clicked for a rock-solid 4.98 goals per 60 minutes this season, and Chicago has allowed the most goals per 60 at five-on-five in the league. At a contest-minimum salary, Bozak is worth considering.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sidney Crosby, PIT vs. NJ ($32): The Kid is a game-time decision for Saturday due to his wrist injury, so it's probably wise to take a wait-and-see approach -- even in what projects as a potentially favorable matchup -- considering there are multiple attractive options in every salary range.

WING

William Nylander, TOR vs. DET ($25): With Detroit traveling to play its second game in consecutive nights, look for Nylander to continue his high-end play Saturday. He paces the Maple Leafs in shots and attempts, and Nylander is also expected to skate with Auston Matthews in all situations.

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM at VAN ($10): A minimum-salary flier on Yamamoto could provide dividends. He's locked into a top-six role at five-on-five alongside Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and the trio has clicked for 4.92 goals and 13.76 high-danger scoring chances over the previous two seasons. With that in mind, there's likely positive regression ahead of their current 3.22 and 4.84 marks.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA at BOS ($30): While off to an excellent start to the season, Huberdeau isn't a consistent high-end contributor in these scoring settings. His three goals, six assists and 12 shots have only translated into double-digit fantasy-point showings three times. Additionally, Florida is also traveling to Boston on the second leg of a back-to-back road set, so this is a tough spot. The Bruins have also lost two consecutive games, so it wouldn't be surprising if Boston takes a batten-down-the-hatches approach.

Alex DeBrincat, CHI at STL ($18): The high-scoring winger has found the back of the net in three of the past four games, shooting at an unsustainably high 21.4 percent clip. As noted, Chicago travels to St. Louis to play the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this isn't a favorable spot for DeBrincat or his team.

DEFENSE

Torey Krug, STL vs. CHI ($18): With Chicago a vulnerable opponent and allowing the most goals per game and goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five in the league, Krug is a cost-effective target. He quarterbacks the No. 1 power-play unit and has racked up five assists -- including two with the man advantage -- through six games to start the season.

Bowen Byram, COL vs. MIN ($10): The fourth overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has already collected a goal and four assists to start the season and is up to an average of 24:43 of ice time over the past two contests. His role could decrease with Samuel Girard ($10) returning from an upper-body injury, but with a contest-minimum salary, Byram should still be on your radar. Girard is also in play Saturday as an upside source of cap relief.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Ivan Provorov, PHI at CGY ($17): The Flames enter on a five-game winning streak backed by 21 goals for, and Provorov hasn't found the scoresheet in any of his past five outings. Additionally, he's handed over quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit to Keith Yandle this season.

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. EDM ($17): A frequent recommendation in this space, Hughes isn't as viable Saturday because of his plus-minus risk against the Oilers. He posted a minus-3 rating against Edmonton last year, and the Oilers enter with a 5-1 record and the third-most goals per game in the league to start the year.