Breaking News:

Hall of Famer and one-time MLB home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86

Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Neil Parker
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The NHL season is hitting stride with an eight-game slate Friday. The Stars are making their season debut, and the Capitals are set to play without key cogs Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov. Colorado and Vegas are the biggest favorites on the docket, and three highest over/under totals are the Rangers-Penguins, Oilers-Maple Leafs and Red Wings-Blackhawks tilts.

GOALIE

Philipp Grubauer, COL at ANH ($37): Rarely will the goalie with the highest salary be the recommendation in this space, but with a deep player pool, there are oodles of value skaters to build around Grubauer. Colorado is once again the largest favorite on the docket, and the German netminder has stopped 44 of 46 shots in his back-to-back wins. Additionally, the Avalanche are coming off a disappointing 4-2 loss to the Kings, and Anaheim has only scored six times through four games.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at PIT ($35): The Rangers have surrendered eight goals in their two losses and shutout the Islanders in their lone win. Shesterkin entered in relief and stopped all eight shots he faced during Tuesday's loss to New Jersey, but he also surrendered four goals to the Islanders in the season opener. A road date against Pittsburgh probably isn't the matchup to lock in a high-priced netminder considering there have been 31 total goals through the Pens first four games.

CENTER

Jack Eichel, BUF at WAS ($27): The superstar center was held off the scoresheet for the first time all season last time out, but of more interest, Eichel has also now gone four games, 11 shots and 23 attempts without a goal. He's a proven goal scorer, and even if last season's 15.9 shooting percentage might be tough to match, Eichel has also never had a puck distributor like Taylor Hall ($23) alongside him in all situations. With Washington's COVID-19 protocol ineligibles, Eichel's positioned to have a solid showing Friday. 

CENTER TO AVOID

Logan Couture, SJ at MIN ($22): Minnesota has surrendered just nine goals through four games while allowing a pedestrian 5.79 high-danger scoring chances per hour, so this isn't a favorable road matchup for San Jose. Additionally, the Wild's strong defensive play isn't a new trend. Minnesota also allowed the fewest five-on-five high-danger scoring chances in the league last season. It's also important to note that Couture's game log shows disappointment in three of four games to start the year.

WINGS

Anthony Mantha, DET at CHI ($17): The 26-year-old winger has found the scoresheet in three consecutive games while skating atop the depth chart in all offensive situations. However, while he clicked with linemates Dylan Larkin ($18) and Tyler Bertuzzi ($17) to generate a rock-solid 13.76 high-danger scoring chances per hour, Mantha is projected to skate with Michael Rasmussen ($13) and Bobby Ryan ($17) on Friday. With Chicago allowing 20 goals through its first four games, the lineup swap shouldn't sway DFS players from targeting Mantha's reasonable salary. Plus, Chicago could soon prove to be the worst team in the league.

Kasperi Kapanen, PIT vs. NYR  ($11): The first-year Pen collected an assist in his season debut Tuesday and is projected to continue skating on the No. 1 line with Sidney Crosby ($34) and Jake Guentzel ($26). Considering Crosby and Guentzel have clicked for a respectable 4.05 goals while generating 15.51 high-danger scoring chances per hour over the past two seasons, it's a ripe opportunity for Kapanen to land in. Additionally, his salary offers significant cap relief. 

WINGS TO AVOID

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. NSH ($21): The veteran winger is coming off the worst offensive season of his career, and long-time linemate Tyler Seguin ($10) is on injured reserve with a hip injury. This is Dallas' first game of the year, whereas Nashville has played well through three games and allowed just seven total goals. Simply put, there are better options in Benn's salary range.

T.J. Oshie, WAS vs. BUF ($20): As noted, the Capitals are missing four key players due to the COVID-19 protocol, so the entire team carries a heightened plus-minus risk. Oshie should receive top minutes, but his shot volume is down this season with just 11 attempts through four games. Buffalo hasn't been a walkover, either. The Sabres have surrendered 12 goals on just 20 high-danger scoring chances through four contests to start the year.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at WAS ($14): Look for the offensive production to come for Dahlin soon. The third-year defenseman has yet to find the scoresheet despite logging 21:05 of ice time per game with 3:31 on the power play, and he posted an eighth-ranked 2.11 points per 60 minutes among all regular defensemen as a sophomore last year. The track record is there, and he's a bargain at his salary.

Adam Boqvist, CHI vs. DET ($11): There's plenty of ROI potential with Boqvist. He's quickly developing into an excellent power-play contributor with two of his three helpers this season coming with the man advantage. The 20-year-old defensemen is also starting 63.3 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone, which mitigates his plus-minus risk. It's also worth noting that while Detroit has only surrendered 10 goals through its first four games, there could be negative regression ahead. The Red Wings allowed the most goals per game in the league last season while also posting the worst penalty-kill percentage. 

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. EDM ($19): The Oilers have generated the most high-danger scoring chances in the league this season, and Rielly projects to spend most of his minutes lined up opposite Connor McDavid ($35) and Leon Draisaitl ($34) on Friday. The veteran Maple Leafs is fully capable of rewarding on his salary because of go-to role, which includes quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. However, there are likely better matchups to pinpoint.

Jakob Chychrun, ARI vs. VGK ($17): The emerging blueliner has found the scoresheet in four straight games to open the season, and Chychrun is also logging top minutes with an average of 22:08 of ice time per game (3:38 on the power play). While well on his way to the best season of his young career, it's not out of the question to fade Chychrun in the tough matchup against Vegas. The Golden Knights have allowed just 1.61 goals and 9.03 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at five-on-five to start the year, so offensive opportunities will likely be rare again for the Coyotes on Friday.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Buffalo		-118-1.5O 5.5
Washington		+100+1.5U 5.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • NFL championship Sunday: Schedule, predictions, odds and picks

    Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

    If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rodgers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Hall of Famer, former home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86

    The longtime Braves star is one of baseball's defining legends. He overcame ugly racism and threats to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

  • Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

    Dolphins' offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Wholesale change coming for collegiate athletics, hope for Pac-12 & Tennessee

    With an impending NCAA investigation and key players fleeing to the transfer portal, all hope seemed lost for the University of Tennessee a mere few days ago. That was until the school hired UCF athletic director Danny White on Thursday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde ask what will White bring to Rocky Top and who is he going to target in the coaching search? Across the country, the Pac-12 conference has been writing checks their coffers couldn’t cash for over a decade under the guidance of commissioner Larry Scott. With sweeping change coming to the college landscape, the Pac-12 and Larry Scott parted ways this week. Pat, Pete and Dan recap Scott’s biggest misses in his career. Who will take over for Scott and will we see playoff expansion and conference realignment sooner than later?

  • Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

    When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence. But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy. In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference [more]

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making

  • Sean McDermott anticipating Patrick Mahomes will play on Sunday

    Even before the final injury reports are out, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has a sense for what he’s going to see from the Chiefs. McDermott said in his Friday press conference that though the Bills did some work on both Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne, they think Mahomes will be out there for the [more]

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

  • Marshawn Lynch goes for a skate with Akim Aliu and it's as entertaining as you'd imagine

    The former NFL star went skating with one of hockey's leading anti-racism advocates and the result was delightful.

  • Shaquille O'Neal engages Donovan Mitchell in awkward interview after 36-point outing

    Mitchell just dropped 36 points and shot 75 percent from 3-point range, but sure, Shaq, go after him.

  • This could explain why Washington is now expected to make Martin Mayhew its GM

    In a bit of a bizarre twist on Thursday night, the Washington Football Team reportedly chose to turn to Martin Mayhew as its next GM instead of Marty Hurney. This could explain why.

  • Tyreek Hill explains why he shoved Chiefs WRs coach Greg Lewis during Sunday's game

    Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."