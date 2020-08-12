Yahoo DFS Golf: Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship
Greensboro, North Carolina
Sedgefield Country Club - Par 70 - 7,131 yards
Field - 156 entrants
Purse - $6.4M
The Preview
A sensational Sunday afternoon at TPC Harding Park is a tough act to follow for the Wyndham Championship, but the latter figures to be a low-scoring affair as each of the past four victors have reached 21-under-par or better at Sedgefield Country Club. We're in for a birdie fest this week in Greensboro, despite just two par-5s making an appearance on the scorecard. Also entering the scale of entertainment are the players hovering around the No. 125 spot in the FedExCup standings, dealt one final chance to jockey for positioning with the playoffs beginning next week in Boston.
Recent Champions
2019 - J.T. Poston
2018 - Brandt Snedeker
2017 - Henrik Stenson
2016 - Si Woo Kim
2015 - Davis Love III
2014 - Camilo Villegas
2013 - Patrick Reed
2012 - Sergio Garcia
2011 - Webb Simpson
2010 - Arjun Atwal
Key Stats to Victory
Birdie or better percentage
SG: Tee-to-Green
GIR percentage
SG: Putting (bermuda)
Yahoo Value Picks
Based on $200 salary cap
Cream of the Crop
Webb Simpson - $50
Seven top-10s in 11 career appearances at the Wyndham Championship, including a win back in 2011, make Simpson the face of this event as he enters this year's edition sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking. He's 57-under-par throughout his last 12 rounds here at Sedgefield CC, rattling off three consecutive top-3s since 2017. The North Carolina native's ball striking was below average last week in San Francisco, though he remained on the positive side of SG: Tee-to-Green and has gained strokes putting in five straight starts.
A brutal case of the putting woes followed Rose from the RBC Heritage through the Memorial, as he missed the cut in three of four starts during this stretch of poor play on the greens. His flat stick was on fire this past week at the PGA Championship, though, and he ranked third in SG: Putting en route to an average of five birdies per round. He also gained over four strokes on his approaches, and he Englishman is 13th among the Wyndham field in SG: Off-the-Tee since the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rose has made just one career voyage to Sedgefield Country Club, tying for fifth in 2009.
Casey, who's collected a top-20 result in each of his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, just posted the best major tournament finish of his entire career at TPC Harding Park where he ranked second in both SG: Tee-to-Green and GIR percentage before ultimately falling two shots shy of Collin Morikawa's historic surge. Compared to his peers this week in Greensboro, Casey is fifth in SG: Off-the-Tee and seventh in SG: Approach since the Tour's restart in June. Additionally, the PGA Championship marked the first event Casey managed to actually gain strokes with the putter since February's WGC-Mexico Championship.
Glue Guys
Moore gave up his spot in the PGA Championship on the heels of stringing together back-to-back T12s at the 3M Open and Barracuda Championship, shifting his focus instead to the Wyndham, where he won in 2009 and tied for sixth during his most recent showing in 2018. Moore has gained a collective 9.7 strokes on approach shots through his past eight measured rounds dating to the Memorial Tournament, and he's top-10 on Tour in driving accuracy, proximity from 100-125 yards and proximity from 150-175 yards this season.
Harold Varner III - $31
Varner, who played his high school and collegiate golf in the state of North Carolina, will feel right at home this week at Sedgefield Country Club, where he tied for 10th in 2017 before making the cut each of the past two years. The former East Carolina Pirate rebounded from a pair of recent missed cuts at the Workday Charity Open and the Memorial Tournament by tying for 29th at the PGA Championship for the best major tournament result of his career. Varner ranked 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green while gathering 17 total birdies at TPC Harding Park, despite losing 2.373 strokes putting. He's eighth in SG: Approach since the PGA Tour's restart at Colonial.
Shane Lowry - $29
Snapping a club out of frustration during Friday's second round at TPC Harding Park was the highlight of Lowry's mediocre T66 effort at the PGA Championship, but he's now gained at least 2.4 strokes on his approaches in four straight starts dating to the Workday Charity Open. The Irishman, who recently placed sixth at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, tied for seventh at the 2017 Wyndham Championship and he's up to fourth on Tour in proximity this season.
Bargain Bin
Si Woo Kim - $27
Kim gained nearly nine strokes from tee to green on the way to a top-15 result at the PGA Championship, and he's now gained an average of 3.73 strokes on approaches per tournament since the Memorial, where he also notched a top-20 finish. The 25-year-old won the 2016 Wyndham Championship by five shots at 21-under and he reached 17-under last year at the venue, good enough for a solo-fifth finish.
Russell Henley - $23
Henley's quietly been one of the Tour's better ball-strikers in 16 measured rounds since the restart, pacing this week's field in SG: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green during this span. The putter has been a major drawback, however, losing anywhere from 1.5 to 4.8 strokes on the greens throughout his last four starts. On the bright side, he's statistically been at his best on bermuda surfaces as positive regression is certainly a possibility this week in Greensboro.
Tom Lewis - $20
A missed cut at the PGA Championship could help limit Lewis' lineup exposure at the minimum price this week, but the 51st-ranked player in the world figures to draw attention after earning runner-up honors at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational while also gaining strokes off the tee in five consecutive starts since the Charles Schwab Challenge. On the season, Lewis ranks 25th in driving distance and 34th in GIR percentage.