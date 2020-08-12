Yahoo DFS Golf: Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship

Greensboro, North Carolina

Sedgefield Country Club - Par 70 - 7,131 yards

Field - 156 entrants

Purse - $6.4M







The Preview

A sensational Sunday afternoon at TPC Harding Park is a tough act to follow for the Wyndham Championship, but the latter figures to be a low-scoring affair as each of the past four victors have reached 21-under-par or better at Sedgefield Country Club. We're in for a birdie fest this week in Greensboro, despite just two par-5s making an appearance on the scorecard. Also entering the scale of entertainment are the players hovering around the No. 125 spot in the FedExCup standings, dealt one final chance to jockey for positioning with the playoffs beginning next week in Boston.

Recent Champions

2019 - J.T. Poston

2018 - Brandt Snedeker

2017 - Henrik Stenson

2016 - Si Woo Kim

2015 - Davis Love III

2014 - Camilo Villegas

2013 - Patrick Reed

2012 - Sergio Garcia

2011 - Webb Simpson

2010 - Arjun Atwal



















Key Stats to Victory

Birdie or better percentage

SG: Tee-to-Green

GIR percentage

SG: Putting (bermuda)







Yahoo Value Picks

Based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Webb Simpson - $50

Seven top-10s in 11 career appearances at the Wyndham Championship, including a win back in 2011, make Simpson the face of this event as he enters this year's edition sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking. He's 57-under-par throughout his last 12 rounds here at Sedgefield CC, rattling off three consecutive top-3s since 2017. The North Carolina native's ball striking was below average last week in San Francisco, though he remained on the positive side of SG: Tee-to-Green and has gained strokes putting in five straight starts.

Justin Rose - $43

A brutal case of the putting woes followed Rose from the RBC Heritage through the Memorial, as he missed the cut in three of four starts during this stretch of poor play on the greens. His flat stick was on fire this past week at the PGA Championship, though, and he ranked third in SG: Putting en route to an average of five birdies per round. He also gained over four strokes on his approaches, and he Englishman is 13th among the Wyndham field in SG: Off-the-Tee since the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rose has made just one career voyage to Sedgefield Country Club, tying for fifth in 2009.

Paul Casey - $40

Casey, who's collected a top-20 result in each of his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, just posted the best major tournament finish of his entire career at TPC Harding Park where he ranked second in both SG: Tee-to-Green and GIR percentage before ultimately falling two shots shy of Collin Morikawa's historic surge. Compared to his peers this week in Greensboro, Casey is fifth in SG: Off-the-Tee and seventh in SG: Approach since the Tour's restart in June. Additionally, the PGA Championship marked the first event Casey managed to actually gain strokes with the putter since February's WGC-Mexico Championship.

Glue Guys

Ryan Moore - $31

Moore gave up his spot in the PGA Championship on the heels of stringing together back-to-back T12s at the 3M Open and Barracuda Championship, shifting his focus instead to the Wyndham, where he won in 2009 and tied for sixth during his most recent showing in 2018. Moore has gained a collective 9.7 strokes on approach shots through his past eight measured rounds dating to the Memorial Tournament, and he's top-10 on Tour in driving accuracy, proximity from 100-125 yards and proximity from 150-175 yards this season.

Harold Varner III - $31

Varner, who played his high school and collegiate golf in the state of North Carolina, will feel right at home this week at Sedgefield Country Club, where he tied for 10th in 2017 before making the cut each of the past two years. The former East Carolina Pirate rebounded from a pair of recent missed cuts at the Workday Charity Open and the Memorial Tournament by tying for 29th at the PGA Championship for the best major tournament result of his career. Varner ranked 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green while gathering 17 total birdies at TPC Harding Park, despite losing 2.373 strokes putting. He's eighth in SG: Approach since the PGA Tour's restart at Colonial.

Shane Lowry - $29

Snapping a club out of frustration during Friday's second round at TPC Harding Park was the highlight of Lowry's mediocre T66 effort at the PGA Championship, but he's now gained at least 2.4 strokes on his approaches in four straight starts dating to the Workday Charity Open. The Irishman, who recently placed sixth at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, tied for seventh at the 2017 Wyndham Championship and he's up to fourth on Tour in proximity this season.

