Yahoo DFS Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Par 72 - 6,816 yards

Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Par 72 - 7,035 yards

Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore Course) - Par 71 - 6,958 yards

Field - 156 Entrants

Purse - $7.8M











The Preview

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A vast array of celebrities in the form of actors, musicians, athletes and more will link up with the pros this week as six-plus hour rounds accompany this pro-am setup, but at least the backdrop for such a format is essentially unbeatable as Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula CC provide beautiful scenery. A three-course rotation from Thursday to Saturday guarantees each of the 156 entrants will play 54 holes before a cut to the low 60 and ties heading into Sunday's final round back at the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Each venue is relatively short compared to Tour standards, so expect much higher driving accuracy metrics than average as drivers see the light of day at a lower rate. The forecast along this portion of the west coast calls for sunny skies throughout the week, but winds could pick up Saturday and provide somewhat of a defense.

Recent Champions

2019 - Phil Mickelson

2018 - Ted Potter, Jr.

2017 - Jordan Spieth

2016 - Vaughn Taylor

2015 - Brandt Snedeker

2014 - Jimmy Walker

2013 - Brandt Snedeker

2012 - Phil Mickelson

2011 - D.A. Points

2010 - Dustin Johnson

2009 - Dustin Johnson





















Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach

Proximity

GIR percentage

Scrambling







Yahoo Value Picks - based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Patrick Cantlay - $49

At 13/2 on GolfOdds.com and an AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am resume that includes a pair of wins and seven top-5s, Dustin Johnson figures to be an extremely popular choice with a price tag just $2 north of Cantlay, especially with the former earning runner-up honors last week at the Saudi International. Johnson's lofty expense has also burned gamers here, however, as he owns five finishes of T35 or worse throughout his last 10 starts at Pebble Beach if you include the 2019 U.S. Open as well. This information skews the basic perception that he's an automatic lock at Pebble, so we'll play a bit of game theory and make the slight jump down to Cantlay. The former UCLA standout and Long Beach native loves playing in California, so he'll be comfortable on the poa annua greens. His reputation as a slow player should aid him in the Pro-Am format as well. Cantlay has gained an average of 5.4 strokes from tee to green over his last five tournaments and he gained 6.6 strokes on approach during his most recent measured start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Story continues

Paul Casey - $44

Casey is a collective 26-under-par at the past two editions of this event, but he also added a top-25 at Pebble Beach during the 2019 U.S. Open. The Englishman ranks third in SG: Tee-to-Green through his past 24 rounds and hasn't lost strokes on approach shots since the 2019 PLAYERS Championship. Casey was 12th in proximity from 100-125 yards and 23rd in par-4 scoring average last season.

Brandt Snedeker - $41

A missed cut at last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open could help deflate ownership for Snedeker at this price, but the two-time AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion has still gained strokes on approach shots in three consecutive starts and his short game has been exceptional, especially where he's most comfortable on these poa greens along the west coast. Prior to his MC at TPC Scottsdale, Snedeker tied for third at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for 12th at the Sony Open. A lack of distance off the tee won't be a hindrance for Sneds this week, either.

Glue Guys

Russell Knox - $34

Knox continues to impress with quality iron play, but he's now gained 8.7 strokes putting throughout his last two starts as the flat stick is finally starting to heat up. He's placed T37 or better in eight consecutive performances dating to the Houston Open, and he went T14-T15 in his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On the season, Knox ranks 15th in SG: Approach, 21st in GIR percentage, 14th in fairway proximity and 17th in scrambling.

Scott Piercy - $31

Piercy's wedge play around the greens is the primary concern, but he just ranked fifth among the field in SG: Approach at the Waste Management Phoenix Open while also gaining nearly three strokes off the tee. He's missed just one cut in his last 14 starts and posted results of T10-T20 at this event the past two years.

Branden Grace - $30

Grace gained strokes across the board at TPC Scottsdale en route to a top-10 finish last week, but he especially shined with five strokes gained on approaches. Including his recent appearances on the European Tour, Grace has notched results of T9-T17-Win-T3 since the Alfred Dunhill Championship to rejoin the OWGR's top-75. He went T28-T20 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019 and 2018.

Daniel Berger - $30

Berger played his final 36 holes in nine-under-par to backdoor a top-10 finish at TPC Scottsdale last week, but he also tallied 20 total par-breakers and ranked second in SG: Putting. He's placed top-30 in three of four starts dating to the Zozo Championship, ranking 19th in SG: Tee-to-Green over his last 24 rounds. Berger not only made the cut at the U.S. Open hosted by Pebble Beach last year, but he also tied for 10th during his lone career appearance at the AT&T Pro-Am back in 2015.

Bargain Bin

Max Homa - $28

Homa is on a roll with top-10s in three of his last five starts if you include a T5 at the Japan Tour's Dunlop Phoenix prior to the turn of the calendar year, but back-to-back top-10s at the Farmers Insurance Open and Waste Management Phoenix Open are certainly legitimate. Homa is second in SG: Total over his last 12 rounds and he tied for 10th at Pebble Beach last year. He's also gained significantly more strokes putting on poa annua than bermuda or bentgrass greens.

Scott Stallings - $24

Stallings has improved his standing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in each of his last three appearances at the tourney, culminating with a solo-third here in 2019 when he fired a six-under 66 in Round 4 at Pebble Beach GL. He's recently made the cut in five straight starts, but Stallings continues to seek his first top-15 of the season. Stallings ranks outside of the top-200 on Tour in driving accuracy, but he should see a boost in FIR percentage this week given he won't need to hit as many drivers off the tee.