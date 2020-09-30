Yahoo DFS Golf: Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship

Jackson, Mississippi

Country Club of Jackson - Par 72 - 7,461 yards

Field - 144 entrants

Purse - $6.6M







The Preview

A vast change of scenery takes place this week as the PGA Tour heads from Punta Cana back to the United States for the seventh edition of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the site of Mississippi's Country Club of Jackson. A similarly mediocre field will be in attendance as the fall series approaches its more exciting upcoming two-week stint in Las Vegas, where a plethora of household names figure to return to action. The Sanderson Farms Championship has catered to first-time Tour winners as of late, however, so a maiden trip to the Masters could be awarded when this tournament is all said and done Sunday afternoon.

Recent Champions

2019 - Sebastian Munoz (C.C. of Jackson)

2018 - Cameron Champ (C.C. of Jackson)

2017 - Ryan Armour (C.C. of Jackson)

2016 - Cody Gribble (C.C. of Jackson)

2015 - Peter Malnati (C.C. of Jackson)

2014 - Nick Taylor (C.C. of Jackson)

2013 - Woody Austin

2012 - Scott Stallings

2011 - Chris Kirk

















Key Stats to Victory

GIR percentage

SG: Putting

Birdie or better average

Par-5 Scoring







Yahoo Value Picks - based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Sungjae Im - $45

Im is now a year removed from his playoff loss to Sebastian Munoz right here at the Country Club of Jackson, but the former has since become a top-25 player in the Official World Golf Ranking and heads back to Mississippi coming off a 22nd-place performance at the U.S. Open. The South Korean has gained 10.2 strokes on his approach shots dating to the TOUR Championship and he ranked 18th on Tour in overall putting average this past season.

Doc Redman - $43

Despite a pair of recent T3s at the Safeway Open and the Wyndham Championship, Redman may see reduced ownership at such an expensive salary as gamers begin lineups with Scheffler/Im and then drop to the likes of a popular $40 choice like Will Zalatoris for example. Redman, who made the cut here in 2019, ranks ninth in SG: Approach and sixth in SG: Total over his last 24 rounds. He's also gained an average of 2.4 strokes with the putter throughout his past five starts.

Glue Guys

Sebastian Munoz - $36

The Sanderson Farms defending champ recently hit his stride again during the FedExCup Playoffs when he tied for 18th at the Northern Trust and collected a top-10 at the BMW Championship, eventually notching the seventh-best 72-hole score at East Lake as well. As he made a career-high $2.86M during the 2019-20 campaign, Munoz ranked 50th or better in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach, driving distance and birdie average.

Adam Long - $35

Long hasn't missed a single cut since the Memorial Tournament in mid-July, adding top-5s at the 3M Open and Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship while rising to a career-best 60th in the OWGR. Over his last 36 measured rounds, which exclude his fifth-place performance in the Dominican Republic last week, Long is 10th in SG: Total and 12th in SG: Putting among the Sanderson Farms field.

Bargain Bin

Sam Burns - $29

Burns' Yahoo salary fell by $4 from last week despite managing to tie for 28th at the Corales Golf Club with a six-over 78 in Round 3. He otherwise tallied 22 birdies en route to three scores of 69 or better, and Burns ranks top-8 in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Putting over his last 36 rounds. Burns also tied for third at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018 when he hit 57 of 72 greens in regulation and played the par-5s in 10-under fashion.

Cameron Davis - $24

Davis has gained at least 3.4 strokes from tee to green in three of his last four starts to pace his way to four consecutive finishes of 36th or better since a T12 at the 3M Open. He's top-15 in SG: T2G, SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Putting over his past 24 rounds and he tied for 28th at the Country Club of Jackson in 2019.