Yahoo DFS Football: Week 9 Picks

The Week 9 main slate begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT and features 12 games, while the Packers and 49ers kick off the week Thursday at 8:20 p.m. EDT, the Patriots-Jets game concludes the week Monday at 8:15 p.m. EDT, and the Bengals, Browns, Eagles and Rams are on bye. Some of the standout Week 9 options include a quarterback-wide receiver combo that's looking to beat up on a vulnerable division rival for the second time this season, a star running back positioned to carry lineups for the second time in as many weeks and a tight end who's primed for success despite some questions about his quarterback.

QB: Drew Lock, DEN at ATL ($24): Lock's coming off perhaps the best performance of his young career, as he tossed a trio of fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Broncos back from a 24-3 second-half deficit in last week's 31-30 win over the Chargers. If he can carry over the momentum from that performance into this matchup with a Falcons secondary that's allowing 311.4 passing yards per game -- second most in the league -- Lock would be a tremendous value as this week's 22nd-most expensive quarterback.

RB: Leonard Fournette, TB vs. NO ($16): While teammate Antonio Brown's debut will get the headlines, it's another big-name Buccaneers acquisition who could carry fantasy lineups this week. Fournette capitalized on an early Ronald Jones fumble and finished with 51 offensive snaps to Jones' 17 in last week's win over the Giants while topping 70 scrimmage yards for the third time in his last four games. Considering Jones has topped 100 yards on the ground three times this season, Fournette will be stepping into a favorable backfield situation if he grabs the reins as the lead back moving forward.

WR: John Brown, BUF vs. SEA ($20): Fellow Bills wideout Stefon Diggs ($31) should be a popular choice in all formats and has separated himself as Josh Allen's go-to target while Brown has battled a knee injury in recent weeks, but Brown's big-play ability gives him an equally high ceiling against a Seahawks defense that's allowed a league-high 358.7 passing yards per game. The duo coexisted just fine when they were healthy in Weeks 1 and 2, as Brown had 10 catches on 16 targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns over that span. After playing 81 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps last week, it's possible that Brown will be getting back to full health just in time to create a perfect buy-low opportunity in this favorable matchup.

Deshaun Watson, HOU at JAX ($35): Watson's looking for a fifth consecutive game with 300-plus passing yards and has tossed multiple touchdown passes in each of those contests, including a 359-yard, three-touchdown performance against Jacksonville in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have allowed 30-plus points in six consecutive games since upsetting the Colts in Week 1. Watson's primed to keep rolling through the air and is also capable of more than he has shown so far on the ground, as he has only one rushing touchdown through seven games after running in five scores in 2018 and seven last season. Houston's likely to dominate time of possession against a Jaguars team that's starting rookie sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton, so Watson should have ample opportunities to match or even exceed his Week 5 performance.

Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. DET ($37): Cook will likely be the main building block for a large portion of lineups after carving up the Packers for 226 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns last week. That was Cook's third game with at least 130 rushing yards in his last four appearances, and he has a nice opportunity to top that mark again with the Vikings favored at home against a Lions defense that's allowing 130.0 rushing yards per game.

James Conner, PIT at DAL ($26): The undefeated Steelers should have no trouble carving up a Dallas defense that's giving up a league-high 33.3 points per game, and there's a good chance that the game plan goes run-heavy with Pittsburgh heavily favored to build up a large lead considering the Cowboys will once again be without their top two quarterbacks. Conner has found the end zone in five of his last six games while logging at least 18 touches in each of those contests, and he should remain both busy and effective here.