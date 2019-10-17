Yahoo DFS Football: Week 7 Picks

Another exciting slate of NFL action is on tap in Week 7, with the Sunday 1:00 PM Eastern main slate consisting of 12 games. This slate excludes the Panthers, Browns, Steelers and Buccaneers (bye), Chiefs-Broncos (Thursday Night Football) and Patriots-Jets (Monday Night Football). Even with some fantasy superstars unavailable this week, there's no shortage of value to be found. The suggestions below include a workhorse running back facing the league's worst run defense, a quarterback who has bounced back from a slow start, and a wide receiver who's looking to do just that.

TOURNAMENTS (GPP – GUARANTEED PRIZE POOL)

QB: Daniel Jones, NYG vs. ARI ($26): People are jumping off the Jones hype train as quickly as they boarded it after his first start, but he's in a good position to quiet the reemerging haters. He was without top offensive weapons Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard last week, but the first two are expected to suit up this week while Shepard (concussion) is going through individual drills in practice and could join them. Jones has only a 3:6 TD:INT in three starts since throwing for 336 yards with two passing scores and two more rushing touchdowns in Week 3 against Tampa Bay. With his top targets returning and a favorable matchup against an Arizona defense that's allowing more passing yards per game (281.2) than any team in the league besides the Buccaneers and Giants, Jones has an ideal bounce-back opportunity.

RB: Matt Breida, SF at WAS ($18): Breida's volume ceiling is capped in a crowded 49ers backfield that's given Tevin Coleman 34 carries to Breida's 24 over the past two weeks. The 24-year-old running back has still managed to touch the ball at least 13 times in every game, however, and Breida has always been extremely effective on a per-touch basis -- 5.8 yards per carry in 2019, 5.1 for his career. Breida looks like the best running back on the 49ers with two efforts over 100 rushing yards through five games this season, and he should thrive against a Redskins defense that's allowing 134.0 rushing yards per game -- fifth most in the league.

WR: Julio Jones, ATL vs. LAR ($31): Yes, the Rams just got Jalen Ramsey, but he's battling a back injury. Even if the stud cornerback plays, Jones should be a steal at home as this slate's seventh-most expensive wide receiver. The star wideout has topped 100 receiving yards three times while scoring four touchdowns through six games, and swapping out Marcus Peters for Ramsey is unlikely to cure all the ills for a Rams team that's allowed 105 points over its three-game losing streak.

Other Against-the-Grainers

QB: Ryan Tannehill (TEN, $22), Jared Goff (LAR, $33)

RB: Jamaal Williams (GB, $15), Melvin Gordon (LAC, $21), Devin Singletary (BUF, $21)

WR: Larry Fitzgerald (ARI, $23), John Brown (BUF, $20), Tyreek Hill (KC, $32)

TE: Jared Cook (NO, $13), Luke Willson (SEA, $10)

DST: Los Angeles Rams (at ATL, $14), Jacksonville Jaguars (at CIN, $13)

CASH GAMES (H2H, 50/50s and DOUBLE UPS)

QUARTERBACK

Kirk Cousins, MIN at DET ($27): After a slow start to the season, Cousins has topped 300 yards in consecutive weeks while adding a 6:1 TD:INT. Cousins has restored his chemistry with talented wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs heading into this matchup against a Lions team that's giving up 280.0 passing yards per game -- fifth most in the league. The veteran quarterback won't stay this cheap for long if he keeps slinging it like he has in these past two games.

RUNNING BACK

Leonard Fournette, JAX at CIN ($32): Fournette is getting as many touches as he can handle, with 405 rushing yards on 72 carries over the past three weeks. Meanwhile, the Bengals are allowing 184.5 yards per game on the ground. Fournette has also taken a major step forward as a receiver out of the backfield, as his 26 catches through six games put him on pace for 69 receptions.

David Johnson, ARI at NYG ($23): Johnson has been a major threat as both a rusher (298 yards, two touchdowns) and receiver (315 yards, three touchdowns) through six games. The versatile running back should provide great value at just $23 against a Giants defense that's allowing the fifth-most scrimmage yards (412.3) and sixth-most points (26.7) per game.

WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Gallup, DAL vs. PHI ($26): Amari Cooper (quad) is questionable for this Sunday night showdown, which would elevate Gallup to the No. 1 wide receiver role against an Eagles defense that's allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game (280.2). Gallup has been thriving as the No. 2 option in Dallas' passing attack with 24 catches for 387 yards and a touchdown in four games played.

Robert Woods, LAR at ATL ($22): Woods has been oddly quiet thus far, with only 31 catches for 355 yards on the heels of last year's 86 catches for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns. He's salvaged some value with 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and this is a nice buy-low opportunity on Woods, who has 51 targets to teammate Brandin Cooks' 37 and costs $10 less than fellow Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. A visit to an Atlanta team that's allowing 31.0 points per game -- second most in the league -- could be just what the doctor ordered for the Los Angeles offense after an embarrassing performance in last week's loss to the 49ers.

DK Metcalf, SEA vs. BAL ($16): Metcalf has topped 60 receiving yards in four of his first six games, and the rookie wide receiver is now the clear-cut No. 2 option in Seattle's passing game behind Tyler Lockett in the wake of tight end Will Dissly's torn Achilles. Given Metcalf's immense physical attributes, his ceiling is tremendous at just $16 against a Ravens secondary that's allowed 1,152 yards to wide receivers -- fifth most in the league.

TIGHT END

Darren Waller, OAK at GB ($18): Waller has 37 catches for 359 yards through five games, and he should remain heavily involved in Oakland's passing game. The Raiders remain extremely thin at wide receiver, and they likely spent their bye week scheming up ways to get the playmaking tight end open against a Packers team that's on a short week after riding some questionable refereeing to a win over the Lions on Monday Night Football.

DEFENSE

Buffalo Bills, BUF vs. MIA ($20): The Bills should be worth paying up for here. They're coming off a bye and will be at home against a winless Dolphins team that's allowed an average of 16.6 fantasy points to opposing defenses while letting every unit reach double digits. The Bills have already scored double-digit fantasy points in three of five games, and it would be shocking if they failed to do so again here.

Honorable Mentions

QB: Aaron Rodgers (GB, $33), Josh Allen (BUF, $30)

RB: Marlon Mack (IND, $26), Royce Freeman (DEN, $14), Saquon Barkley (NYG, $35)

WR: Julian Edelman (NE, $26), Tyler Boyd (CIN, $21), Alshon Jeffery (PHI, $19)

TE: Evan Engram (NYG, $27), Mark Andrews (BAL, $22)

DST: Los Angeles Chargers (at TEN, $15), Chicago Bears (vs. NO, $17)