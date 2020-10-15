Yahoo DFS Football: Week 6 Picks

The Week 6 NFL main slate begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT and features 12 games, while the Chiefs-Bills (5:00 p.m. EDT) and Cardinals-Cowboys (8:15 p.m. EDT) games are both scheduled for Monday. After some shifts to the schedule, there's no Thursday night game, and the Chargers, Raiders, Saints and Seahawks will be on bye. Even with some high-powered offenses out of the picture this week, there are still plenty of favorable matchups to exploit and some opportunities that have been created by recent injuries and shifts in playing time. Some of the standout Week 6 options include a pair of previously unproven wide receivers coming off career games, a fill-in running back set to step into a nearly ideal situation and a quarterback and defense that have both benefited from an extra week to prepare for their favorable upcoming matchups.

QB: Matt Ryan, ATL at MIN ($29): It feels like this game will go one of two ways for Ryan, who will be playing under a head coach not named Dan Quinn for the first time since 2014. He'll either continue the poor trend from his last three games (249.7 yards per game, 1:2 TD:INT) or deliver an inspired effort and return to the dominant form he showed in the season's first two contests (361.5 yards per game, 6:1 TD:INT). Considering he's facing a Vikings defense that ranks among the six most generous in both passing yards (271.4) and points (30.4) allowed per game, Ryan's more likely to boom than bust, especially if he gets Julio Jones (hamstring) back.

RB: David Montgomery, CHI at CAR ($21): Montgomery hasn't found much running room recently, totaling 101 rushing yards on 34 carries (3.0 YPC) in the last three games after rushing 29 times for 146 yards (5.0 YPC) over the first two weeks. Still, there are plenty of reasons for optimism regarding Chicago's workhorse back, as he finally scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in last Thursday's win over the Buccaneers and also tallied career highs in targets (eight) and receptions (seven) in that game. With an extra three days to rest thanks to the early nature of last week's game, Montgomery should be fresh to attack a vulnerable Panthers run defense that has allowed no fewer than 117 rushing yards in every game and eight touchdowns on the ground through five weeks.

WR: Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. BAL ($18): Fulgham has emerged as the top option in Philadelphia's beat-up receiving corps. After making the most of his pedestrian three targets in Week 4 with two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, Fulgham put his newfound chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz on full display with 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Steelers in Week 5. Even if one of DeSean Jackson (hamstring) or Alshon Jeffery (foot/illness) comes back, Fulgham should remain Wentz's go-to guy against a Ravens defense that just dominated the Bengals but allowed nearly 700 passing yards over the two preceding games.

QB: Kirk Cousins (MIN, $28), Andy Dalton (DAL, $27), Aaron Rodgers (GB, $35)

RB: Myles Gaskin (MIA, $18), Devin Singletary (BUF, $18), Ronald Jones (TB, $20)

WR: Julian Edelman (NE, $20), Marvin Jones (DET, $13), Olamide Zaccheaus (ATL, $13)

TE: T.J. Hockenson (DET, $19), Evan Engram (NYG, $16)

DST: Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE, $16), Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI, $12)

Matthew Stafford, DET at JAX ($31): Jacksonville's beat up in the secondary and has struggled to defend the pass all year -- three of the five quarterbacks the Jaguars have faced have thrown for 300-plus yards, while the other two combined for a 6:0 TD:INT. Stafford has had an extra week to prepare for this matchup coming out of a bye, and Detroit doesn't have much of a running game with which to support its quarterback. Plus, Stafford has improved noticeably after getting top wide receiver Kenny Golladay back from a hamstring injury, posting a 5:1 TD:INT in two games with Golladay after recording a 3:2 mark sans Golladay in the first two weeks.

Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. ATL ($14): With Dalvin Cook (groin) likely to sit out against a Falcons defense that's allowing the second-most points in the league (32.2), it's Mattison's time to shine. Cook's 22-year-old backup has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his first 18 games and filled in admirably after Cook got hurt in last week's loss to the Seahawks, finishing the game with 20 carries for 112 yards on the ground while catching all three of his targets for another 24 yards. He should handle the bulk of Minnesota's backfield workload against a Falcons team that has allowed opposing lead backs to top 100 scrimmage yards with a touchdown three times through five games while allowing four touchdown receptions to running backs.

