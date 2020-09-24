Yahoo DFS Football: Week 3 Picks

The Week 3 NFL main slate begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT and features 14 games, while the Dolphins and Jaguars will face off in an all-Florida battle at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Thursday, and the highly anticipated Chiefs-Ravens game concludes the week Monday. Week 2 was marred by a slew of injuries to top fantasy performers, but out of the carnage comes opportunity for others to step up. Some of the Week 3 options that stand out include members of both passing games in what's projected to be a high-scoring Cowboys-Seahawks matchup, as well as a running back and a wide receiver thrust into larger roles due to teammates' injuries.

TOURNAMENTS (GPP – GUARANTEED PRIZE POOL)

QB: Mitchell Trubisky, CHI at ATL ($26): Trubisky has a solid 5:2 TD:INT through two games heading into a Week 3 trip to take on an Atlanta team that gave up an average of 386 passing yards and four total touchdowns apiece to Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott. While Trubisky's not in the same tier as those two quarterbacks, he doesn't need to replicate their results to provide excellent value at $26 in the offense-friendly conditions of Mercedes-Benz Stadium against a defense that's been ravaged for 39.0 points per game.

RB: Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. CAR ($18): Most lineups will likely turn to Austin Ekeler ($23) in this juicy matchup against the Panthers, but Kelley actually has just as many rushing attempts through two weeks (35 each) and is the only Chargers running back to get into the end zone this season. Plus, the rookie showed that he can chip in as a receiver out of the backfield with 49 yards on two catches last week. While the diminutive Ekeler has been more effective on a per-carry basis, Kelley's power running style matches up better against a Panthers team that allowed Josh Jacobs to plow into the end zone three times in Week 1 before surrendering two rushing scores to Leonard Fournette and one to Ronald Jones in Week 2. Given how bad Carolina's run defense has been and the likelihood of Los Angeles building a lead against a Panthers team that's missing Christian McCaffrey (ankle), some lineups may even feature both Chargers running backs.

WR: Michael Gallup, DAL at SEA ($20): Gallup has posted pedestrian at best efforts in each of the season's first two games, totaling 50 yards on five targets in Week 1 and 58 yards on five targets in Week 2. Now priced below both Amari Cooper ($25) and CeeDee Lamb ($21), who each topped 100 yards last week, the forgotten man in Dallas' receiving corps could be primed for a breakout performance against a Seahawks secondary that has allowed a league-high 731 receiving yards to wide receivers through two games. Coming off an 1,107-yard, six-touchdown sophomore season, Gallup has the skills and opportunity to break out at any time, and those who bank on a strong performance from him this week could be handsomely rewarded with his slow start likely to keep his fantasy usage low.

Other Against-the-Grainers

QB: Ryan Tannehill (TEN, $31), Tom Brady (TB, $30), Derek Carr (LV, $20)

RB: Alvin Kamara (NO, $36), Aaron Jones (GB, $30), Mike Davis (CAR, $14)

WR: Calvin Ridley (ATL, $29), T.Y. Hilton (IND, $19), Robby Anderson (CAR, $18)

TE: Tyler Higbee (LAR, $22), Mo Alie-Cox (IND, $12)

DST: New York Giants (vs. SF, $13), Cleveland Browns (vs. WAS, $11)

CASH GAMES (H2H, 50/50s and DOUBLE UPS)

QUARTERBACK

Russell Wilson, SEA vs. DAL ($36): Wilson has thrown nine touchdown passes through two games heading into a home date with a Cowboys defense that just allowed four touchdowns passes to Matt Ryan. This game has Week 3's highest over/under at 56, so expect to see plenty of offense from both sides, which will keep Wilson throwing early and often. If you're still not convinced, don't forget Wilson's contributions as a rusher, as he has averaged over 500 rushing yards through his first eight NFL seasons and is on pace to top that mark with 68 rushing yards in two games.

RUNNING BACK

Miles Sanders, PHI vs. CIN ($21): After missing the season opener with a hamstring injury, Sanders showed no ill effects in Week 2 and took on a workhorse role, racking up 95 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries plus three catches for 36 yards on seven targets. A repeat of last week's stat line would already make Sanders a strong choice at $21, but he's primed to do even more damage at home against the Bengals. After allowing over 150 yards and a touchdown on the ground to the Chargers in Week 1, Cincinnati surrendered over 200 rushing yards and four total touchdowns to the Browns' running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt last week.