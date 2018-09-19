Yahoo DFS Football: Week 3 Picks
The Sunday-only NFL main slate for Week 3 consists of 14 games, as the Jets and Browns will have already played Thursday and a fantasy-friendly Steelers-Buccaneers matchup is set for Monday. Plenty of other high-upside offensive players benefit from favorable matchups this week, though, and DFS owners will also have a difficult decision to make on defense with a number of hot-starting units facing inept offenses.
TOURNAMENTS (GPP – GUARANTEED PRIZE POOL)
QB: Blake Bortles, JAX vs. TEN ($29): There’s a major gap between good Bortles and bad Bortles, but the inconsistent quarterback is in position to find success here. He’s coming off a 377-yard, four-touchdown passing performance against the Patriots, and now gets to face a suspect Titans pass defense that struggled last year and just allowed over 300 passing yards to Houston’s Deshaun Watson. Bortles is also a good bet to add value with his legs, having registered 35 or more rushing yards in both games this season.
RB: Sony Michel, NE at DET ($15): While Patriots running backs are notoriously hard to trust week in and week out, Michel could be in for a breakout performance in his second NFL game. The rookie first-rounder led the team with 10 carries in last week’s debut, suggesting he’s the rushing option of choice out of the backfield. Detroit surrendered a 62-yard touchdown run to Isaiah Crowell in Week 1 and a 66-yard scoring scamper to Matt Breida in Week 2, and one chunk touchdown is all it would take for Michel to outperform his $15 valuation.
WR: Will Fuller, HOU vs. NYG ($20): The Giants have been quite stingy against the pass this season, limiting opponents to just 164.0 yards per game through the air. That early success will likely have most owners steering clear of Houston’s weapons, but Fuller’s chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson is becoming hard to ignore. The pair have only been healthy at the same time for five games, but they’ve linked up for at least one touchdown in every game played together, with Fuller totaling 392 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in those five contests.
Other Against-the-Grainers
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF, $34); Carson Wentz (PHI, $32)
RB: Giovani Bernard (CIN, $19); Corey Grant (JAX, $10); Jordan Howard (CHI, $31)
WR: Jarius Wright (CAR, $11); Keelan Cole (JAX, $19); Davante Adams (GB, $28)
TE: Austin Hooper (ATL, $12); Joshua Perkins (PHI, $10)
DST: Seattle Seahawks ($12); Minnesota Vikings ($22)
CASH GAMES (H2H, 50/50s and DOUBLE UPS)
Quarterback
Matt Ryan, ATL vs. NO ($33)
Ryan threw two passing touchdowns and rushed for two more in last week’s home opener against a Panthers defense that held Dallas to only eight points in the previous game, so he’s primed for an even better performance against a struggling Saints secondary. New Orleans is allowing 325.5 passing yards per game through two weeks, and Ryan’s reputation far exceeds those of the quarterbacks who have faced New Orleans thus far (Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor).
Running Back
Matt Breida, SF at KC ($19)
Breida took control of San Francisco's backfield against the Lions last week, producing 159 scrimmage yards on 15 touches. He’s primed to repeat that performance in what promises to be a shootout with a Chiefs team that’s gotten off to a 2-0 start by outscoring opponents 80-65. Kansas City allowed two rushing touchdowns in Week 2 and gave up a receiving score to a running back in the opener, so Breida has major upside in all facets of his game.
Alvin Kamara, NO at ATL ($39)
It doesn’t take a genius to recognize Kamara’s a strong fantasy play with Mark Ingram still suspended, but it’s easy to undersell just how valuable the second-year running back is. Kamara has already rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while adding 15 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown, and those expecting him to slow down in his first road game of the season likely have another thing coming. While Kamara benefits from getting goal-line carries, the majority of his fantasy value comes from his work as a receiver out of the backfield. He couldn’t ask for a juicier matchup in that regard than a date with a Falcons team that just allowed Panther receiving back Christian McCaffrey to rack up 102 yards on 14 catches.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Golladay, DET vs. NE ($16)
Lost in Detroit’s rough start has been Golladay’s sophomore season breakout -- he’s already racked up 13 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets. Still priced at just $16, Golladay offers serious bang for the buck against a Patriots secondary that allowed 377 yards and four scores through the air last week.
Kamar Aiken, PHI vs. IND ($10)
Owners hoping to catch lightning in a bottle at the minimum price need look no further than Aiken, who’s expected to serve as Philadelphia’s No. 2 wide receiver behind Nelson Agholor with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (fibula) both expected to sit out. This opportunity wouldn’t warrant nearly as much excitement if Nick Foles was still under center, but Aiken has a chance to dramatically exceed last week’s five catches for 39 yards with Carson Wentz projected to make his season debut this week.
Tyreek Hill, KC vs. SF ($31)
The strong-armed Patrick Mahomes has unlocked even more big-play opportunities for Hill, who has 259 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns and a punt return touchdown through two weeks. Minnesota’s Adam Thielen and Detroit’s Golden Tate both topped 100 yards against the 49ers, and San Francisco will be hard-pressed to keep the explosive Hill below triple digits.
Tight End
Eric Ebron, IND at PHI ($13)
Ebron is splitting time with Jack Doyle at tight end, but Andrew Luck is keeping both guys involved and Ebron has been getting attention where it counts the most -- in the red zone. The 2014 first-rounder never lived up to the hype surrounding him in Detroit, but he’s reinvented himself with the Colts with touchdowns in each of the team’s first two games. He has a great opportunity to stretch that streak to three against an Eagles team that just allowed 96 yards and a touchdown to Tampa Bay’s O.J. Howard.
Defense/Special Teams
Chicago Bears, CHI at ARI ($20)
Sam Bradford has been atrocious under center for the Cardinals, throwing for 243 yards and two interceptions without a touchdown through two games. It’s hard to imagine him playing any worse, but he certainly could with top wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald likely to be limited by a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Khalil Mack and the Bears defense have come out of the gate on fire with 10 sacks and two pick-sixes in two weeks.
Honorable Mentions
QB: Cam Newton (CAR, $36); Matthew Stafford (DET, $29)
RB: Tevin Coleman (ATL, $22); Chris Thompson (WAS, $20); Austin Ekeler (LAC, $14)
WR: T.Y. Hilton (IND, $20); Stefon Diggs (MIN, $28); Pierre Garcon (SF, $15)
TE: Will Dissly (SEA, $15); Jimmy Graham (GB, $18)
DST: Miami Dolphins ($17); Jacksonville Jaguars ($20)