Yahoo DFS Football: Week 12 Picks
Only the Rams and Chiefs are on bye in Week 12, with the rest of the NFL slate split up into three Thanksgiving games Thursday, 11 Sunday games and one Monday game (Titans-Texans). Due to this scheduling quirk, the content below will feature a slightly different format than usual, with recommendations split into Thursday and Sunday sections instead of GPP and Cash Game sections. Both slates feature a backup quarterback worth turning to and an affordable yet effective rookie wide receiver, and there are plenty of other fantasy-friendly options to peruse in each.
Thanksgiving Thursday
QB: Colt McCoy, WAS at DAL ($23)
McCoy played less than a half of football after Alex Smith broke his leg in last week’s loss to Houston, but the backup quarterback still managed to total 9.66 fantasy points. Doubling that total would give him a very respectable 19.32, which owners would love from a $23 quarterback. Given McCoy’s tendency to rely on his legs and the bevy of expensive skill position players available among Thursday’s three games, plugging McCoy in and spending big elsewhere could lead to grand results.
RB: Mark Ingram, NO vs. ATL ($23)
Ingram has gotten a near-even split of backfield touches with Alvin Kamara over the past two weeks, producing over 100 rushing yards in both games and scoring two touchdowns in the latter. With this approach keeping both backs rested and effective, Ingram should once again see plenty of action against a Falcons defense that’s giving up 27.6 points per game. Kamara’s still the better fantasy running back, but the $18 price gap between the two isn’t justified.
WR: Anthony Miller, CHI at DET ($16)
Miller has displayed a nose for the end zone, and the rookie’s involvement in Chicago’s offense is on the rise. Of his five touchdowns through nine appearances, three have come in the past four games. Miller’s also hauled in five catches twice in this most recent four-game stretch after failing to reach that mark previously. With at least six targets in four of the past five games, Miller is legitimately being given more opportunities to succeed rather than just lucking into increased production.
Honorable Mentions
QB: Drew Brees (NO, $42); Mitchell Trubisky (CHI, $34)
RB: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL, $31); Tevin Coleman (ATL, $18); Theo Riddick (DET, $11)
WR: Tre'Quan Smith (NO, $18); Amari Cooper (DAL, $19); Julio Jones (ATL, $38)
TE: Jordan Reed (WAS, $17); Trey Burton (CHI, $17)
DST: Chicago Bears ($21); Dallas Cowboys ($11)
Sunday Main Slate
Quarterback
Jameis Winston, TB vs. SF ($28)
As the two-man quarterback carousel continues to turn in Tampa Bay, it’s Winston’s turn to hop back onto the pirate-themed horse against the 49ers. After Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a trio of interceptions last week, Winston came on in relief and nearly delivered a comeback win by completing 12 of 16 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns and an interception (the interception came on a desperation heave with 23 seconds left as the Buccaneers needed to get from their own 20 into field-goal range with no timeouts). Tampa's passing offense has churned out some terrific performances despite inconsistent quarterback play, so Winston on a good day is capable of carrying lineups. It’s tough to pass up that kind of upside at $28.
Running Back
Sony Michel, NE at NYJ ($22)
Michel got just 11 carries in his return from a knee injury prior to New England’s Week 11 bye, but that contest was a dud from the entire offense and game flow required a pass-heavy approach. In his last three full games prior to getting injured, Michel averaged 22.3 carries while racking up between 98 and 112 rushing yards in each and totaling four touchdowns. Against a reeling Jets team that appears to be playing out the string until coach Todd Bowles’ inevitable firing, Michel should get back to pre-injury levels of volume and possibly even greater levels of effectiveness.
Melvin Gordon, LAC vs. ARI ($40)
If you had to build your lineup around one player this week, there’s a good argument for Gordon being that guy. Arizona’s opponents have rumbled for an average of 141.5 yards per game on the ground this season, and running backs have 11 rushing touchdowns against the Cardinals to boot. Despite missing a game this season, Gordon has 741 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground to go with 448 yards and four scores through the air. Expect the Chargers to ride him this week after blowing a 19-7 second-half lead in last week’s loss to the Broncos.
Wide Receiver
Jarvis Landry, CLE at CIN ($21)
Landry’s coming off a quiet week, but he remains one of the league’s busiest wide receivers, trailing Adam Thielen’s league-leading total of 115 targets by only nine. What better opportunity to take advantage of all those targets than against a Bengals defense that’s allowing the most passing yards (295.8) and second-most points (31.2) per game?
Antonio Brown, PIT at DEN ($35)
Brown has 11 touchdowns in 10 games, including 10 scores during his active eight-game touchdown streak. While he isn’t averaging over 100 yards per game like he did in his best couple seasons, Brown is still throwing his hat in the ring for best wide receiver in football with 80.7 yards per contest and all those trips to the end zone. A Broncos defense that just gave up 89 yards and a touchdown on a season-high nine catches to the Chargers’ Keenan Allen will have an exceedingly difficult time keeping a lid on Brown.
D.J. Moore, CAR vs. SEA ($15)
Moore is the answer for owners craving upside in an affordable wide receiver. The rookie first-rounder out of Maryland is coming off career highs across the board, as he roasted the Lions to the tune of seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. Moore totaled 90, 16 and 20 receiving yards over the previous three contests, so consistency isn’t one of his virtues at this point. Still, the middling Seattle secondary doesn’t look overly threatening, and Moore is also a threat to chip in a modest contribution on the ground with 122 yards on eight carries this season.
Tight End
George Kittle, SF at TB ($27)
Kittle’s more expensive than he’s been at any point this season, yet he’s still worth paying up for. The second-year tight end has shown a Wentz-Ertzian level of chemistry with Nick Mullens, catching 13 of 14 targets for 191 yards and a touchdown over the QB's first two starts. The Mullens-Kittle connection should thrive once again in what promises to be a high-scoring contest against a Buccaneers team that’s given up the most receiving yards to tight ends this season (779) and is allowing the most points per game overall (32.9).
Defense/Special Teams
Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs. ARI ($18)
Even with last week’s dud, this unit has posted double-digit fantasy points in four of its past six games. The Chargers got elite pass rusher Joey Bosa back in a limited fashion last week after a foot injury had significantly delayed his season debut, and he should only get better moving forward. As for Los Angeles’ opponent this week, we’re talking about a Cardinals team that just saw rookie quarterback Josh Rosen complete only nine passes in a home loss to a previously 1-8 Raiders team.
Honorable Mentions
QB: Nick Mullens (SF, $31); Cam Newton (CAR, $31)
RB: Gus Edwards (BAL, $18); Nick Chubb (CLE, $27); Leonard Fournette (JAX, $36)
WR: Mike Evans (TB, $23); T.Y. Hilton (IND, $22); Tyler Boyd (CIN, $20)
TE: Vance McDonald (PIT, $15); Evan Engram (NYG, $13)
DST: Jacksonville Jaguars ($14); New England Patriots ($18)