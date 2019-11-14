Yahoo DFS Football: Week 11 Picks

Another exciting slate of NFL action is on tap in Week 11, with 12 games scheduled for the Sunday main slate beginning at 1:00 PM Eastern time. Additionally, the Steelers and Browns will face off on Thursday Night Football, the Chiefs and Chargers will meet in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, and the four teams on bye are the Packers, Giants, Seahawks and Titans. Even with some high-powered offenses out of the equation, there's no shortage of enticing options to choose from. Among the suggestions below are a couple of young running backs in growing roles and an elite wide receiver set to capitalize on a vulnerable secondary.

TOURNAMENTS (GPP – GUARANTEED PRIZE POOL)

QB: Dak Prescott, DAL at DET ($38): Prescott doesn't come cheap, but he could be worth paying up for against a shaky Lions secondary that's allowing 272.4 yards per game through the air -- fifth most in the league. Dallas' quarterback is coming off consecutive three-touchdown performances, and he threw for 397 yards in last week's loss to Minnesota. With the Lions having dropped five of six, look for Prescott to lead Dallas' offense with another strong performance.

RB: Tevin Coleman, SF vs. ARI ($22): With Matt Breida (ankle) potentially sitting out, Coleman should operate as the clear-cut lead back against a bottom-10 Cardinals run defense that's allowing 126.0 yards per game on the ground. Coleman showcased his massive ceiling with a four-touchdown performance back in Week 8, and he should post his best performance since than as the heavily favored 49ers look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

WR: Chris Godwin, TB vs. NO ($32): With shutdown corner Marshon Lattimore likely to shadow Mike Evans on the outside, Godwin should become Tampa Bay's primary offensive weapon. That was the case in the first 2019 meeting between these NFC South rivals, when Evans was held without a catch and Godwin stepped up for 125 yards and two touchdowns — one of three performances this season in which he topped 120 yards and found the end zone.

Other Against-the-Grainers

QB: Jameis Winston (TB, $31), Jimmy Garoppolo (SF, $30)

RB: Joe Mixon (CIN, $17), Jordan Howard (PHI, $14), Derrius Guice (WAS, $15)

WR: Christian Kirk (ARI, $16), Terry McLaurin (WAS, $19), DeAndre Hopkins (HOU, $28)

TE: Zach Ertz (PHI, $20), Kyle Rudolph (MIN, $15)

DST: Washington Redskins (vs. NYJ, $14), New England Patriots (at PHI, $20)

CASH GAMES (H2H, 50/50s and DOUBLE UPS)

QUARTERBACK

Derek Carr, OAK vs. CIN ($27): Carr's primed for a strong performance at home against the league's lone winless team. The Raiders are making a playoff push during their soft second-half schedule, and Carr has guided the offense efficiently with a 14:4 TD:INT this season and three multi-score games in the past four. With No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams healthy, Carr has the weapons to carve up a Bengals defense that's surrendering 28.8 points per game.

RUNNING BACK

Brian Hill, ATL at CAR ($14): Hill will be a chalky cheap running back play as Atlanta's starter if Devonta Freeman (foot) sits out. Freeman's doubtful after getting hurt last week, and Hill filled in admirably after Freeman went down with 20 carries for 61 yards and a 10-yard receiving touchdown. With similar volume against a Panthers defense that's giving up 136.7 yards per game on the ground, Hill's likely to churn out a strong performance.

Devin Singletary, BUF at MIA ($21): Singletary's averaging a robust 6.4 yards per carry in his rookie campaign, and he's been more involved in the offense of late with 28 carries over the past two weeks and 17 targets in the past three. Even with Miami having won two in a row, Buffalo's likely to play from ahead and pound Singletary into a defense that's yielding 146.1 yards per game on the ground -- third most in the league. Should Buffalo unexpectedly fall behind, Singletary's shown himself to be a factor in the passing game as well.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jamison Crowder, NYJ at WAS ($16): Crowder has been uncoverable underneath of late, eclipsing 80 yards with a touchdown in each of the past two games. He'll be extra motivated against the team that let him walk in free agency this past offseason, and a 1-8 Redskins squad that's been outscored 219-108 this season in unlikely to slow Crowder down.

Michael Thomas, NO at TB ($38): Thomas isn't to blame for the Saints' clunker last week, as he still finished with 13 catches for 152 yards. That yardage output was the star receiver's second best of the season, topped only by the 182 yards he posted against the Buccaneers in Week 5. Thomas also scored two touchdowns in that Week 5 tilt, and he's set for a repeat effort against Tampa Bay's league-worst pass defense (298.9 yards allowed per game).

D.J. Moore, CAR vs. ATL ($22): Moore has established himself as Carolina's top receiver over the past two weeks, topping 100 yards in each while combining for 16 catches and 221 yards. The 2018 first-rounder seems to be taking the next step forward in his career, and his ascent is unlikely to be blocked by an Atlanta defense that's allowing 260.8 passing yards and 28.8 points per game.

TIGHT END

Ross Dwelley, SF vs. ARI ($10): Dwelley's worth a flier at the minimum price, especially if George Kittle (knee) ends up sitting out. The backup tight end posted a four-catch outing in Week 9 with Kittle playing through an injury, then Dwelley delivered three catches as the starter in Week 10. While that output isn't anything to write home about, his increased snap share could pay off against a Cardinals defense that's been by far the worst in the NFL at defending tight ends. Arizona's 66 catches, 832 yards and 10 touchdowns allowed to the position are all the most in the league, with no other defense having given up more than 695 yards or seven touchdowns to tight ends.

DEFENSE

Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs. CHI ($18): This unit has been flat-out dominant with 49.0 fantasy points over the past three weeks, and this game figures to be a defensive struggle. The visiting Bears are no slouches themselves defensively, but the sputtering Chicago offense has produced a measly 18.0 points per game this season, and the Bears had lost four straight prior to beating a Lions team that was playing its backup quarterback last week.

Honorable Mentions

QB: Drew Brees (NO, $36), Josh Allen (BUF, $30)

RB: Josh Jacobs (OAK, $29), Dalvin Cook (MIN, $32), Damien Williams (KC, $16)

WR: Tyrell Williams (OAK, $19), Amari Cooper (DAL, $29), Courtland Sutton (DEN, $20)

TE: Darren Waller (OAK, $21), Jared Cook (NO, $18)

DST: Oakland Raiders (vs. CIN, $15), New York Jets (at WAS, $14)