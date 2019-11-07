Yahoo DFS Football: Week 10 Picks

Another exciting slate of NFL action is on tap in Week 10, with 11 games scheduled for the Sunday main slate beginning at 1:00 PM Eastern time. Additionally, the Chargers and Raiders will face off on Thursday Night Football, the Seahawks and 49ers will meet on Monday Night Football, and the six teams on bye are the Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Patriots, Eagles and Redskins. Even with so many teams out of the equation, there's no shortage of enticing options to choose from. Among the suggestions below are a pair of bell-cow running backs facing vulnerable defenses and an underperforming tight end who's primed for a breakout performance against a team that has had trouble defending the position.

TOURNAMENTS (GPP – GUARANTEED PRIZE POOL)

QB: Kyler Murray, ARI at TB ($28): Murray has naturally been inconsistent as a rookie quarterback in the NFL, but the first overall pick in the 2019 draft has thrived in his better efforts, tossing multiple touchdowns in four of nine games while adding 35 yards per game as a rusher. With 10 days to prepare for the league's second-worst pass defense (293.5 yards per game) after throwing for 241 yards and two scores against the 49ers' league-best unit last Thursday, Murray's primed to carve up the vulnerable Buccaneers secondary.

RB: David Montgomery, CHI vs. DET ($20): It seems difficult to trust any part of Chicago's sputtering offense, but Montgomery has emerged as a reliable option over the past two weeks, topping 20.0 fantasy points twice in a row while punching in three touchdowns over that span. With 135.8 rushing yards allowed per game, the Lions are the league's sixth-most generous team in that category, so the rookie running back has a nice opportunity to continue building on his recent momentum.

WR: Julio Jones, ATL at NO ($30): Some owners will be scared off by the presence of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but Jones has proven to be essentially matchup-proof over the years, and he should be relied upon heavily with the Falcons likely to be playing from behind in New Orleans. Quarterback Matt Ryan is expected to return from his ankle injury coming out of the Week 9 bye, so Jones should keep rolling and build on the 24 catches for 353 yards he's compiled over the past three weeks. Concerns about Jones' five-game touchdown drought are also overblown considering he preceded that streak with a seven-game touchdown streak that included nine trips to the end zone.

Other Against-the-Grainers

QB: Daniel Jones (NYG, $27), Matt Ryan (ATL, $31)

RB: Derrick Henry (TEN, $23), Kareem Hunt (CLE, $15), Jaylen Samuels (PIT, $20)

WR: Jamison Crowder (NYJ, $14), Sammy Watkins (KC, $18), Odell Beckham (CLE, $22)

TE: Jack Doyle (IND, $14), T.J. Hockenson (DET, $11)

DST: Los Angeles Rams (at PIT, $17), New York Jets (vs. NYG, $14)

CASH GAMES (H2H, 50/50s and DOUBLE UPS)

QUARTERBACK

Drew Brees, NO vs. ATL ($34): Brees didn't miss a beat in his return from a thumb injury, carving up the Cardinals for 373 yards and three touchdowns before getting a bye week to prepare for a Falcons team that's allowing 31.3 points per game — third most in the league and just 0.7 fewer than Miami's league-worst mark. This matchup gets even juicier when you consider that Brees will be at home, where he has 743 yards and a 5:2 TD:INT in two games this season after averaging 321.6 passing yards per game to go with a 21:1 TD:INT in seven games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2018.

RUNNING BACK

Marlon Mack, IND vs. MIA ($26): The Colts will rely on Mack to carry the offense against a Miami defense that's allowing 150.8 yards per game on the ground, especially with Jacoby Brissett nursing a sprained MCL. Indianapolis should play with a lead throughout against the 1-7 Dolphins, and only the Bengals allow more yards per game on the ground than Miami. With an average of 19.9 carries per game, Mack's the clear workhorse back in the Colts' offense.

Mark Ingram, BAL at CIN ($25): Ingram has thrived in his first season with Baltimore, converting seven rushing touchdowns through eight games while topping 100 rushing yards three times. He's locked into a high floor in Baltimore's run-heavy attack with at least 13 touches in every game this season, and Ingram should find plenty of rushing lanes against Cincinnati's league-worst run defense (177.6 yards per game), which will have its hands full just trying to contain elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson on the ground.

WIDE RECEIVER

Golden Tate, NYG at NYJ ($19): Tate has quietly established a high floor for himself, with at least six catches in each of the past four games and over 80 yards in three of those contests. The 2-7 Giants have looked brutal at times this season, but they look like an elite team compared to the 1-7 Jets, who have been outscored 88-33 in their last three games while losing to the Patriots, Jaguars and Dolphins. Tate should have no problem getting open against a Jets secondary that's allowed three-touchdown performances to Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick in the past two weeks.

Tyreek Hill, KC at TEN ($32): Hill has looked unguardable in four games since returning from a shoulder injury, piling up 374 yards and four touchdowns, including at least 74 yards in every game. Defenses just can't keep the speedster in front of them, making Hill a threat for a long touchdown on virtually every play. No. 1 wide receivers Mike Evans and D.J. Moore of the Buccaneers and Panthers, respectively, combined for 18 catches, 299 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee in the past two weeks, so the sky's the limit for Hill, especially if Patrick Mahomes (knee) makes his return this week.

Davante Adams, GB vs. CAR ($28): Adams is still looking for his first trip to the end zone after recording double-digit touchdowns in each of the previous three seasons, and this could be a great buy-low opportunity on the elite wideout. In his return from turf toe last week, Adams caught seven balls on 11 targets, giving him at least seven catches in three of five games played this season. The Packers were embarrassed in last week's road loss to the Chargers, but the entire offense is primed for a bounce-back effort at home against a Panthers team that's surrendered 31.0 points per game in its last four.

TIGHT END

O.J. Howard, TB at ARI ($14): Howard has been a massive disappointment this season, but he gets a golden opportunity to make amends for at least one week. The 24-year-old tight end is ready to return from a hamstring injury just in time to face a Cardinals defense that's been comically bad at defending the tight end position. Arizona's 62 catches, 785 yards and nine touchdowns allowed to the position are the highest totals in the league, with over 100 yards and three touchdowns separating the Cardinals from Howard's own Tampa Bay team, while no other team has even allowed 600 yards to tight ends. The player who produced 565 yards and five touchdowns in just 10 games played last season is still somewhere within Howard, and he'll get a chance to rediscover that form with fellow tight end Cameron Brate (ribs) likely to be limited.

DEFENSE

Baltimore Ravens, BAL at CIN ($13): This unit is coming off a pair of stellar performances, recording 18.0 fantasy points in Seattle followed up by 13.0 in a home win over the Patriots. Now, the Ravens will face an 0-8 Bengals team that's averaging just 15.5 points per game and giving rookie fourth-rounder Ryan Finley his first career start at quarterback. This was already an enticing matchup, and the Finley factor gives the Ravens an even higher ceiling.

Honorable Mentions

QB: Jameis Winston (TB, $31), Philip Rivers (LAC, $31)

RB: Ronald Jones (TB, $15), Devin Singletary (BUF, $19), Todd Gurley (LAR, $24)

WR: Zach Pascal (IND, $17), Christian Kirk (ARI, $16), Emmanuel Sanders (SF, $21)

TE: Travis Kelce (KC, $24), Greg Olsen (CAR, $13)

DST: Indianapolis Colts (at MIA, $14), Buffalo Bills (at CLE, $18)